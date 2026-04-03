American Contemporary Ballet to Present SPECTACULAR BALANCHINE! In Los Angeles

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American Contemporary Ballet will present SPECTACULAR BALANCHINE! June 4–20, 2026, at Bank of America Plaza.

The program highlights works by George Balanchine that reflect his transformation of ballet after arriving in the United States in 1933. Inspired by the movement and spirit of American culture, Balanchine developed a style that departed from the traditions of 19th-century European ballet and helped redefine the art form in the U.S.

SPECTACULAR BALANCHINE! will feature selections from Stars and Stripes, Who Cares?, Western Symphony, and Union Jack, performed to live music. The program includes scores by George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa, and traditional tunes arranged by Hershey Kay.

According to ACB Director Lincoln Jones, the works reflect distinctly American influences, from the style of Fred Astaire to elements of drill teams and Western film traditions, while also demonstrating Balanchine’s understanding of American culture.

The production will run for nine performances and aims to showcase the choreographer’s contributions to shaping ballet in the United States, presenting works known for their energy, musicality, and stylistic clarity.

Tickets range from $65 to $140 and are available at acbdances.com/balanchine.