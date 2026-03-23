AMMO-NYMOUS PLAYS: WEHO Reading Series To Launch In West Hollywood

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Ammunition Theatre Company will launch a new community reading series, AMMO-NYMOUS PLAYS: WEHO, with three events taking place on April 30, May 14, and May 28 in West Hollywood. The series will be held at Fiesta Cantina and will feature live cold readings of new plays by local playwrights from underrepresented communities.

Each event will include a selection process in which one of six plays is chosen at random from a hat in front of the audience. The readings will be performed by Ammunition Theatre Company members, with no advance announcement of which play will be presented.

The series will begin with a community gathering at 6:30 p.m., followed by the play selection at 7:00 p.m. The program is designed as a participatory event combining elements of performance, discussion, and community engagement.

The six plays included in the selection pool are The Lonely Ape by Joy Gregory, Urban Scholars by Alison Minami, The Minister of Loneliness by Julia Lederer, Symbiotic by Baylee Shlichtman, Reliable Narrators by Katherine Vondy, and Bread and Circus by Marlow Wyatt.

The series is part of Ammunition Theatre Company’s ongoing efforts to support new work and expand representation in the arts. Founded in 2014, the company focuses on developing inclusive storytelling and fostering collaboration among artists and audiences.

Events will take place at Fiesta Cantina, 8865 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Admission is free, with RSVP required.