ACT YOUR AGE! World Premiere Set For Two Roads Theatre In Studio City

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ACT YOUR AGE! will receive its world premiere at the Two Roads Theatre in Studio City, California, running May 22 through June 14, 2026. The production is written by Art Shulman, directed by Stan Mazin, and presented by Borough Park Productions.

The play follows Jake, a man confronting the realities of aging as he struggles to keep up with younger players in his weekly basketball game while also facing the prospect of becoming a grandfather. As his resistance to change begins to affect his relationships with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, the story explores whether he will accept the next phase of his life.

The cast includes Ezra Black, Brittney DeLeon, Jillian McWhirter, and Morry Schorr.

The production is directed by Stan Mazin, whose previous credits include Behind the Curtain, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and Barefoot in the Park. Lighting design is by Sammie Wayne IV.

Playwright Art Shulman, a Brooklyn College alumnus with a Ph.D. in psychology, is the author of 27 produced full-length plays, including Bias, The Rabbi and the Shiksa, and Doubting Thomas.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Two Roads Theatre, located at 4348 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $30, with discounts available for seniors ($25 with promo code 007), students under age 26 ($10 with promo code 220), and groups of eight or more ($22 with promo code 080). The estimated running time is 100 minutes.