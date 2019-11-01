Adelphi PAC Will Present The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra

The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of selections from the classical and romantic periods at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Thursday, November 14. The program will be under the direction of visiting guest conductor Stefano Miceli. Maestro Miceli is one of the foremost Italian pianists and conductors performing today, and he has earned the applause of audiences from around the world.

The program includes the C.P.E. Bach Symphony in C Major, BWV182, Giuseppe Martucci's Nocturne Op.70, Charles Gounod's Symphony No. 1, and Camille Saint-Saëns's Havanaise in E Major for violin and orchestra, with soloist and Adelphi faculty member violinist Salley Koo. Koo maintains an active international concert presence, appearing as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral performer, in addition her thriving career as a teacher.

The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, on the Westermann Stage in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





