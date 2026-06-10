Review: BRUCKNER 8TH 'THE APOCALYPTIC' SEMYON BYCHKOV CONDUCTS THE NYT at Geffen Theater

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There are performances of Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony that impress through sheer scale. There are others that astonish through architectural clarity. And then there are the rare evenings that somehow manage both. Semyon Bychkov’s account of Bruckner’s monumental final completed symphony with the New York Philharmonic last Thursday belonged firmly in that last category: a performance of overwhelming power, extraordinary refinement, and remarkable emotional depth.

At nearly ninety minutes, Bruckner’s Eighth can feel like an endurance test in less capable hands. Conductors often struggle to maintain momentum through its vast spans, and even accomplished orchestras can lose sight of the work’s immense structural arc. Yet from the opening tremolo to the blazing final pages, Bychkov never allowed the music to sag. Time seemed suspended. One was aware of the symphony’s immense scale, but never of its length.

Bychkov has long been recognized as one of today’s foremost Bruckner interpreters, and his deep affinity for the composer was evident throughout the evening. Rather than treating the score as a succession of monumental climaxes, he emphasized its organic growth. Themes emerged naturally, evolved patiently, and returned transformed. Every phrase felt connected to a larger purpose.

What proved most remarkable was the balance he achieved between grandeur and intimacy. The opening movement possessed tremendous tension, with dark string sonorities and ominous brass proclamations creating an atmosphere of mystery and expectation. Yet even in the most massive passages, inner details remained crystal clear. Lines that often disappear within Bruckner’s dense orchestral texture were allowed to speak.

The New York Philharmonic responded with playing of the highest order. The strings produced a rich, burnished sound that combined warmth with remarkable precision. The woodwinds offered countless moments of subtle beauty, while the brass section delivered the kind of majestic, cathedral-like sonority that this music demands.

Perhaps most impressive was the orchestra’s control of dynamics. Bruckner’s Eighth lives and dies on contrast, and Bychkov exploited the full range of the Philharmonic’s capabilities. Whispered pianissimos drew the audience to the edge of its collective seat, while the great climaxes arrived with seismic force. Yet volume was never mistaken for intensity. Every dynamic shift felt carefully judged and musically motivated.

The Scherzo emerged with tremendous energy and rhythmic vitality. Here, Bychkov highlighted the music’s muscularity without sacrificing transparency. The movement’s relentless pulse propelled the performance forward, while the Trio provided a welcome moment of lyrical respite.

The heart of the evening, however, was the Adagio. Bruckner’s great slow movement can sometimes become static, but Bychkov shaped it with extraordinary patience and inevitability. The famous Wagner tubas glowed with radiant warmth, while the strings sang with heartbreaking eloquence. The movement’s climactic moments felt genuinely transcendent—not because they were loud, but because they seemed earned through the long journey that preceded them.

Then came the Finale, one of the most daunting achievements in all symphonic literature. Here Bychkov demonstrated his mastery of large-scale architecture. The movement’s sprawling episodes never felt episodic. Instead, they accumulated momentum toward the magnificent concluding peroration, where themes from throughout the symphony are combined in one of the most exhilarating endings ever written.

The final pages were overwhelming. Brass blazed, strings surged, and the entire orchestra seemed to unleash a torrent of sound that filled David Geffen Hall without ever becoming harsh or congested. The balance remained spectacular. Every section contributed to the overall impact while retaining its individual character. The result was not merely loud but luminous.

Adding an additional layer of emotion to the evening was the presence of principal cellist Carter Brey, who was making one of his final appearances with the orchestra after decades of distinguished service. For generations of Philharmonic audiences, Brey has been a defining musical presence—an artist whose elegance, intelligence, and unwavering musicianship have helped shape the orchestra’s identity.

Although Bruckner’s Eighth offers few opportunities for overt solo display, Brey’s influence could be felt throughout the performance. The cello section played with exceptional warmth and cohesion, producing a rich foundation upon which much of the symphony rests. Knowing that this marked the closing chapter of an extraordinary tenure inevitably lent the evening a sense of occasion.

Indeed, there was something fitting about Brey’s farewell coinciding with this particular work. Bruckner’s Eighth is a symphony preoccupied with legacy, transcendence, and the search for meaning beyond the immediate moment. As the final chords resounded through the hall, one sensed not only the culmination of a great performance but also the conclusion of an important era in Philharmonic history.

The audience responded with prolonged and enthusiastic applause, recognizing both the achievement of the performance and the significance of the occasion. Such reactions can sometimes feel obligatory after a major symphonic undertaking. Here they felt entirely genuine.

The New York Philharmonic’s season-closing performances of Bruckner’s Eighth were advertised as a celebration of one of the symphonic repertoire’s supreme masterpieces. They proved to be considerably more than that. Under Semyon Bychkov’s masterful direction, the orchestra delivered a reading of uncommon insight, power, and beauty. It was a performance of spectacular balance, deeply nuanced playing, and breathtaking dynamic range. Most impressively, it reminded listeners that even after nearly ninety minutes, truly great music never feels long. It simply leaves you wishing the experience could continue a little longer.

The concert was the New York Philharmonic's season finale, with Bruckner's Eighth presented as the sole work on the program under the direction of Semyon Bychkov.

-Peter Danish

Photos: Chris Lee

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