Art Garfunkel Will Bring (WHAT A) WONDERFUL WORLD Tour to Robinson Center in June

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Celebrity Attractions has announced that Art Garfunkel will play Robinson Center on his Art Garfunkel (What a) Wonderful World tour on Thursday, June 18th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10th at 10:00am.

Art Garfunkel is known and celebrated as the “Voice of Generations” in entertainment history. He is an 8x Grammy Award winner including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, he is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Rolling Stone Magazine names him one of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

As architect and lead singer of Simon & Garfunkel, he shaped modern popular culture with songs such as "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "The Sound of Silence," and "Mrs. Robinson." His voice defines eras and continues to influence artists and audiences worldwide.

Beyond his work leading S & G, Art Garfunkel enjoys a distinguished solo career and a notable body of work as an author, actor, and poet. As a solo artist, he has released a series of acclaimed albums, including Angel Clare, Breakaway, and Watermark, earning chart success and critical recognition for his interpretive depth and signature vocal style. His solo recordings produced enduring favorites such as I Only Have Eyes for You, (What a) Wonderful World, All I Know, and Bright Eyes, the latter becoming an international number one. Garfunkel has also appeared as an actor in major motion pictures, including Carnal Knowledge, Catch-22 and Bad Timing expanding his artistic reach beyond music. Garfunkel is an author and a poet reinforcing his reputation as a multifaceted and enduring creative force.

In 2025, Garfunkel made a rare return to the stage for a historic performance in Tel Aviv, reaffirming his belief in music as a source of connection and continuity. The performance drew over 50,000 people and was the first by a non-Israeli artist against the backdrop of war. “My voice is a gift from God. I needed to see if it was still there, and if I could bring peace amidst bombs falling while I was onstage. We were safe, and it made me understand that I am meant to continue singing for people all over the world,” said Garfunkel, who is represented exclusively by Carrberry Companies, v2 Entertainment Group, and UTA.

In 2026, Garfunkel returns to live performances with his new world tour, Art Garfunkel in (What a) Wonderful World, featuring his legendary band. The tour launches in February 2026 and brings him to some of the most iconic venues in North America. Additional dates are being added by UTA.