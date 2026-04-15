Arkansas State University Will Present Ken Ludwig's LEADING LADIES to Close 2025-2026 Season

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Arkansas State University's Department of Theatre will close the 2025-2026 season with a production of Ken Ludwig's Leading Ladies.

Performances in the Fowler Center's Drama Theatre will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 17-18 and April 24-25, with matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 and April 26.

From acclaimed comic playwright Ken Ludwig, Leading Ladies is a side-splitting farce packed with outrageous disguises, romantic entanglements, and hilarious cases of mistaken identity. When two down-on-their-luck actors, Leo and Jack, scheme to impersonate the long-lost heirs of a dying heiress, their plan goes wildly off the rails when they discover the the heirs are women, and now they have to become them. Fast-paced and laugh-out-loud funny, this theatrical romp is pure comedic delight

The cast includes Zoey Newcomb of Sheridan, as Meg; Zane Brewer of Conway, as Leo; Donovan Walters of Harrison, as Jack; Garret Veal of Paragould, as Duncan; Maggie Martin of Searcy, as Audry; Billy Hankins of Pocahontas, as Butch; Conner Ernes of Jonesboro, as Doc; and Skylar Hilderbrand of Jonesboro, as Florence.

The artistic team includes, DayDay Robinson, Assistant Professor of Theatre, director/ intimacy choreographer; Niko Stark of Searcy, Assistant Director, Jeff McLaughlin, Associate Professor of theatre, scenic designer; Max Emery of Newport, assistant Scenic designer; Eli Webb, guest artist, lighting designer; Claire Abernathy, Professor of Theatre, Costume Designer; Ella Scott of Jonesboro, assistant Costume Designer; Jace Hahn of Jonesboro, stage manager; Kamy Lafebvre of Harrison, and Emalee Gillean of Jonesboro, assistant stage managers; and Libby Wills of Russellville, choreographer.

The production team includes Ash Outlaw of Cabot, and Khamaree Quinn, properties managers; Wesley Thompson of Mammoth Springs, light board operator; Kristen Harrell of Memphis, sound board operator; Isaiah Wallis of Harrison, Lynzee Owens of and Heidi Holt of Caraway, wardrobe crew; Jaleaha Sage of Cabot, Adam Arizaga of Russellville, and Evan Bishop of Trumann, backstage crew; and Niko Stark, house managers.

Content Warnings: Mild language, Gender disguise used for humor, Period-typical gender roles, Small moments of lewd gestures

Tickets may be purchased 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the A-State Box Office in First National Bank Arena or by calling (870) 972-2781. Tickets may also be purchased online at AState.edu/tickets. Prices are $15 for the general public.

A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID. It is recommended that patrons reserve seats in advance.