Feature: UNLV COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS HALL OF FAME GALA CELEBRATES HONOREES

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The 21st Annual UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Gala returns to the Wynn on April 21 with a distinguished class of honorees whose achievements collectively underscore the depth and vitality of Southern Nevada's cultural landscape.

Since its founding in 2003, the Hall of Fame has celebrated individuals and organizations whose lasting contributions span the visual, performing, and architectural arts. These disciplines continue to define and elevate the creative identity of Southern Nevada while strengthening its position as an increasingly influential global arts destination. The ceremony celebrates achievements that strengthen community ties and highlight the vital role of the arts in Southern Nevada's culture.

Artists recognized on this year's honorees list are those who have made strides forward in the field of art through imagination, creative thinking, and innovation, as well as performing artists.

Mat Franco, who, after winning America's Got Talent, became a headliner with a permanent spot at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Franco has put a different spin on today's magic, set in the modern-day Las Vegas Strip. He created a more personable style for performing traditional acts, placing illusions in modern settings and using storytelling to make them more relatable.

Joining him is Cindy Doumani, a pivotal force in Las Vegas entertainment whose leadership has been instrumental in developing and advancing major productions and venues. Her behind-the-scenes influence has helped shape the city's evolving entertainment infrastructure, supporting both large-scale spectacles and innovative creative ventures.

Also, the legacy of Francisco Menendez will be honored for his influence on film education and filmmaking. Menendez has a legacy as a filmmaker and educator and has helped create one that impacts generations of students and improves cinematic storytelling through his work.

Torrey Russell, founder of Broadway in the HOOD, will receive the Koep Dean's Medal in recognition of his ongoing efforts to expand access to arts education and deepen community engagement. Guided by his vision, the recently opened The Legacy Theatre of Excellence was created as an inclusive space where creativity, culture, and community converge—offering opportunities for artistic expression and education that are accessible to all.

Jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant is set to receive the CFA Limelight Award, celebrating his ongoing influence on the vocal jazz scene.

"For me, this is a tremendous honor from the Las Vegas community. In a city known for its vibrant, tourist-driven energy, it can sometimes feel very commercial. That's why it's especially meaningful to see how deeply the local community supports the arts and embraces such a wide range of musical genres," said Karrant.

Denise Wunderlich will be honored with the Community Impact Award for her advocacy in arts and music education, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the arts.

Alumni achievements are also front and center, with Wendy Kveck and Iñaki Sandoval named Alumni of the Year, in recognition of their dual roles as creators and educators shaping future generations of artists. In a notable first, the Hall of Fame will present its inaugural Global Impact Award to Sphere Entertainment, which executive chairman and CEO James Dolan will accept.

In addition to honoring the 2026 class, the evening will also mark the 25th anniversary of Nevada Conservatory Theatre, whose productions and educational initiatives have been foundational to the region's theatrical ecosystem.

The NCT is the professional theater training program of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The NCT at UNLV is led by the Department of Theatre Executive Director/Artistic Director, Kirsten Brandt, and is governed by the Department of Theatre faculty. Serving as the applied artistic and technical producing arm of the Department of Theatre, NCT is a national model for theatre training programs seeking to bridge the gap between academic practice and the professional theatre.

The UNLV Department of Theatre, housed within the UNLV College of Fine Arts, serves as a vital hub for artistic training, scholarship, and community engagement. Its mission extends beyond the classroom, empowering faculty and students alike to engage in meaningful research and creative activity while contributing to both the university and the broader cultural landscape. Through a strong emphasis on mentorship, the department fosters an environment where experienced educators and practitioners guide emerging artists.

Each of the honorees is a representative of Southern Nevada's dynamic, rich, and diverse arts legacy and will serve to inspire and enhance the arts' cultural impact within the Southern Nevada creative community.

The UNLV Hall of Fame will be held at the Wynn on April 21. The cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program start at 7 p.m. Visit unlv.edu/finearts/hall-of-fame for more information.