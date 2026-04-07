Brantley Gilbert Will Bring THE REAL AMERICAN TOUR to Sunset Amphitheater

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Brantley Gilbert will bring THE REAL AMERICAN TOUR to the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station in Las Vegas on August 14 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

The performance is part of Gilbert’s ongoing touring schedule, following his Tattoos Tour and ahead of additional festival appearances. The artist has released multiple Platinum-certified albums and singles, including “Bottoms Up,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” and “One Hell of An Amen,” and has also written hits including Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Gilbert’s music blends country with rock and hip-hop influences, a style he has developed since his 2009 debut album A Modern Day Prodigal Son. He has collaborated and toured with artists including Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, and Nickelback.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced at $57.50 and $87.50 plus fees, will go on sale April 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at Station Casinos Reward Centers, as well as online at stationcasinoslive.com and ticketmaster.com. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.