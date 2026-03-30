Blackpink's Lisa Will Headline 'Viva La Lisa' Las Vegas Residency

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Rapper, singer, and dancer LISA will headline her first-ever Las Vegas residency, VIVA LA LISA, coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She will take the stage for two weekends on November 13 and 14 and November 27 and 28, marking the first K-pop artist to perform a Las Vegas residency.

To participate in the LISA presale beginning Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT, fans can sign up from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. For artist presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed. More info can be found HERE.

The artist presale runs Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

LISA’s Las Vegas residency follows the success of her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, released last year. The album debuted at an impressive #1 on the Top Album Sales chart and in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#7). Most recently, LISA wrapped touring with BLACKPINK for their sold-out DEADLINE World Tour. Listen to Alter Ego below.

VIVA LA LISA DATES:

Friday, November 13 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 14- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 27- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 28 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

About LISA

LISA is a rapper, singer, dancer and actor best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has made a name for herself as a solo artist. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 106 Million followers on the platform). She is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2024, LISA launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, LISA released her first solo single under the partnership, “Rockstar” which was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. She then joined forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía to release her second single, “New Woman,” followed by her third single, “Moonlit Floor.”

LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine’s September issue in 2024, Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari. LISA released her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego, last February, which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart and also debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. LISA made her solo Coachella debut in April. Outside of music, LISA made her acting debut as "Mook" in the Emmy-nominated season 3 of HBO's hit series, The White Lotus. She is currently embarking on her first major film role in TYGO, a new chapter of the Extraction universe.