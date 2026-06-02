MRS. CHRISTIE to Make Kansas City Premiere at KCAT

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Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) will kick off its 2026/2027 Season 22 with the Kansas City premiere of Heidi Armbruster's unique Agatha Christie mystery, Mrs. Christie, a co-production with the UMKC Conservatory. This show features a fantastic cast of local actors, including KCAT Ensemble Member Hillary Clemens, Dri Hernaez, KCAT Ensemble Member Logan Black, Peggy Friesen, KCAT Ensemble Member Tyler Lindquist, Eric Palmquist, Erdin Schultz-Bever, and Lauren K. Smith; directed by KCAT Ensemble Member Matt Schwader. Starting June 17 at the Spencer Theatre at the James C. Olson Performing Arts Center at UMKC.

An Agatha Christie theatre mystery, revolving around the Queen of Mystery herself! From Heidi Armbruster, Mrs. Christie takes a look at Agatha's mysterious, still unsolved, eleven-day disappearance in 1926, and 100 years later, a devoted superfan named Lucy, who may be the one to finally crack the case. Told in parallel stories that weave the past with the present, both Lucy and Agatha go on journeys of self-discovery, all with the added thrill of a good old-fashioned mystery. “Mrs. Christie is a captivating, thought-provoking, humorous, and tear-inducing experience.” (Los Altos Town Crier)

Mrs. Christie stars KCAT Ensemble Member Hillary Clemens as Agatha Christie, the famed novelist herself. Hillary returns to KCAT's stage having previously appeared in Uncle Vanya, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and many more. Dri Hernaez stars as Lucy, an Agatha Christie superfan turned modern-day detective. Dri recently made her KCAT debut in Everybody in March 2026.

KCAT Ensemble Member Logan Black plays Archie, Agatha's husband. Logan returns to KCAT's stage having recently appeared in Deathtrap, Trouble in Mind, Spider's Web, and more. Peggy Friesen returns to KCAT's stage in the role of Jane, a Miss Marple-like spinster and fellow Agatha fan. Peggy has been seen on KCAT's stage in Grand Horizons, Morning's at Seven, King Lear, and more. KCAT Ensemble Member Tyler Lindquist makes his KCAT mainstage debut as William/Collins, one a Christie scholar, the other Agatha's publisher. Tyler has been seen on stages around Kansas City, and was recently seen on stage in KCAT's Staged Reading Series presented at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Eric Palmquist appears as Monsieur, the world's greatest detective. Eric has previously appeared on KCAT's stage in The Lehman Trilogy and Spider's Web. Erdin Schultz-Bever makes her KCAT mainstage debut as Charlotte/Mary, Agatha's secretary. Rounding out the cast, Lauren K. Smith maker her KCAT stage debut as Nancy/Chloe, Archie's mistress.

Mrs. Christie is directed by KCAT Ensemble Member Matt Schwader, who has recently directed Uncle Vanya and The Pests, as well as many appearances on KCAT's stage.

The creative team for Mrs. Christie includes Bethany Elliot as scenic designer (KCAT debut); Daniella Toscano as Costume Designer (KCAT's Deathtrap and Skeleton Crew); lighting design by Joshua Taylor (KCAT's The Roommate); sound design by Thomas Newby (KCAT stage debut, many episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre); and properties design by Ta'ja Snipes (KCAT debut).

Production stage management from KCAT Ensemble Member Ari Hernandez, assistant stage management from Oliver Conmy, and production assistance and wardrobe supervision from Hanah Glimpse. Technical direction from KCAT Ensemble Member Tyler Lindquist, and dialect coaching from Lizzie King-Hall.

Kitty Corum, Jazmin Havens, and Henry Morgan serve as understudies for this production.

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