LIKE SIX O'CLOCK Will Make World Premiere at KC Melting Pot Theatre

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KC Melting Pot Theatre will bring its 11th season to a compelling close with Like Six O'Clock, a new work by Lewis Morrow. When a nearby factory shooting shatters the quiet rhythm of a small tire shop, the shooter is still at large and the people left waiting may know more than they want to admit. As a close-knit group of friends and coworkers wrestle with the unsettling possibility that they may each share a personal connection to the suspect, old loyalties, buried biases, and difficult truths begin to surface.

Audiences members will be challenged to consider how we navigate the fragile space between accountability and justification. Raw, timely, and deeply human, Like Six O'Clock is an unflinching examination of the choices we make, the stories we tell ourselves to survive them, and what it means to reckon with the people we love in the aftermath of unthinkable acts.

Performances will run June 11-26.

KCMPT is offering limited complimentary tickets for your media outlet to our performance on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 7:30pm. Please reserve tickets for your employees at will-call by emailing their names and media outlet to Melonnie Walker at info@kcmeltingpot.com. Reservations must be made by COB on Monday, June 8, 2026. Cast members will be available for interviews immediately following the performance, and cameras are allowed in the lobby for interviews.

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