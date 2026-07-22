Interview: Artistic Director Nicole Chavers Stratton On Bringing Narnia to Life at The Logos Theatre

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The Logos Theatre, the only theatre in the world performing Narnia on a professional level, is bringing C.S. Lewis's beloved stories to Branson's Hillside Theatre this year, with PRINCE CASPIAN running June 12 through August 8 and THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE following September 11 through December 19. Licensed by the C.S. Lewis Company to create its own original adaptations of all seven books, the company designs and builds everything in-house, including the life-size theatrical puppetry that has become its signature.

Leading the effort is Nicole Chavers Stratton, Artistic Director for The Academy of Arts and the third daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Nicky Chavers, the ministry's founders. A graduate of the Academy's college program with a master's in Dramatic Production, Stratton has adapted and produced three of Lewis's stories for the stage, PRINCE CASPIAN (a world premiere), THE HORSE AND HIS BOY (a North American premiere), and THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, each receiving personal vetting from Douglas Gresham, the stepson of C.S. Lewis.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Stratton about the responsibility of being the world's only professional Narnia theatre, the trust built with the C.S. Lewis Company, and what makes a Logos Theatre production impossible to find anywhere else.

What does it mean to The Logos Theatre to be the only professional theatre in the world currently performing Narnia, and how does that responsibility shape your approach to each production?

It means that we have a wonderful responsibility! We are humbled and grateful to be producing these timeless classics and they must be produced with integrity and with accountability to the books. There is a reason the stories are classics so I do not rewrite them or seek to put my artistic flair on them. I approach each adaption for the stage in humility, seeking to deliver a professional and faithful retelling.

The C.S. Lewis Company has licensed Logos Theatre to create original adaptations of all seven Narnia books. What does that relationship look like, and how does having that creative freedom influence your scriptwriting process?

We had the privilege to work directly with Douglas Gresham, the stepson of C.S. Lewis, for several years, and now the continued support from the C.S. Lewis Company has been a special joy. Due to the trust we have built with them through producing the first three stories, they have sanctioned us to adapt the remaining stories which enables us to deliver scripts that are faithful to the source material. Our ultimate goal is that audiences see these stories in their purest form, "from page to stage."

You've spoken about your hesitation to adapt these beloved books for the stage. Now that you're working on your fourth adaptation, how has your confidence and creative process evolved?

The script writing process is always a monumental work. It is no easy feat to take a book and adapt it for the stage, let alone books that are beloved around the world. The books have similarities, but also have unique differences in them so each project brings with it exciting opportunities as well as challenges. The stories are filled with talking animals, unique settings, and unbelievable special effects that are incredibly difficult to portray on the stage. However, the creative nuances of each story also allow our imagination to flourish to be able to deliver a production worthy of each book.

The Logos Theatre designs and builds everything in-house, including puppetry, sets, and costumes. How does that fully integrated creative process strengthen the storytelling?

Having written three stage adaptions from the series so far, I would say my confidence has grown in my team to the point where I know that what I write can be brought to the stage with power and professionalism. After writing the script, I also work constantly with every artistic department to cast vision and collaborate about how best to bring the script to life on the stage. Knowing how brilliant my team is frees me to deliver a script that can really push the limits.

Bringing PRINCE CASPIAN to Branson's Hillside Theatre is a significant expansion for Logos. What does it mean to introduce these productions to a new audience in a new venue?

Being in Branson is a unique joy! I remember watching the old Lawrence Welk show with my family on Saturday nights, so to now be performing in the Branson Hillside Theater, which was formerly the old Lawrence Welk Resort, is really a dream come true. We are especially excited to be performing in Branson since almost 60% of the country is within a day's drive and Branson welcomes 8 to 9 million visitors each year. We are thrilled to bring Lewis's stories of faith and wonder to even more of the country!

C.S. Lewis's work is deeply rooted in faith and truth-filled storytelling. How do you balance honoring that spiritual dimension while also creating theatre that speaks to a broad audience?

Lewis wrote The Chronicles of Narnia in such a way that the stories already speak powerfully to every audience. The books were not written as allegories of the Christian life, yet Lewis brilliantly delivered deep spiritual truth tastefully and deliberately. So, as I stay faithful to his ingenious storytelling in my stage scripts, that will automatically draw people in from every walk of life. Also, everyone loves a good story. We all want to see ourselves in a drama to be able to see how the good will triumph, how the evil will be brought to justice, and most importantly, how we can gain hope and resolve for our personal lives to keep going. If someone else can overcome treachery, betrayal, pain and loss, then so can I. Lewis answers those deep longings of every human heart in an unparalleled way, so anyone who attends will enjoy the performance, no matter their background or beliefs.

For families and theatre lovers considering making the trip to Branson to see PRINCE CASPIAN or THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, what can they expect from a Logos Theatre production that they simply cannot find anywhere else?

Audiences will experience a production that is completely faithful to the source material while being immersed in the story. One specific aspect of our productions that is completely unique is our life-size theatrical puppetry. From 13-foot walking trees, to regal lifelike horses, to the great lion Aslan himself, audiences will be blown away by seeing these seemingly impossible characters brought to life on stage in a way not seen anywhere else.

The Logos Theatre productions play at Branson's Hillside Theatre, 1984 Historic Hwy 165, Branson, MO (formerly the Welk Theatre). PRINCE CASPIAN runs June 12 through August 8, with THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE running September 11 through December 19. THE HORSE AND HIS BOY will premiere in Branson March through December 2027. For tickets and information, visit NarniaBranson.com or call 417-419-9229. Group, student, military, and local discounts are available.

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