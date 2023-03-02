Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The production runs now through March 12th

Mar. 02, 2023  

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The musical first premiered in 1978 based on a story by Larry L. King that was inspired by a real place called "The Chicken Ranch." The Alhambra was kind enough to give historical notes of "The Chicken Ranch" in the playbills. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how "The Chicken Ranch" got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.

The main character, Miss Mona (Lisa Booth) did a wonderful job playing a mama bear who welcomes "customers" to The Chicken Ranch but will also protect the girls of the house at all costs. While Booth has great singing talent, my favorite moments of hers did not involve her terrific numbers. Booth truly displayed Miss Mona's character as she attempts to help Shy (Kylie Giliberto) in this new world she has fallen into after running away from a complicated home life (to say the least). I also loved Booth's presentation of Miss Mona as she catches Angel (LeAndre) calling home to talk to her son, and then arranges for Angel to be home by Christmas Eve to spend time with him.

The crowd loved to hate the brilliant antagonist, Melvin P. Thorpe (Jonathan Van Dyke). He presented as the perfect villain out to ruin everyone else's "fun" and make himself look holier than thou in the process. His best scene was "Texas Has a Whorehouse in It" Even though he is playing a villain, the audience couldn't help but laugh as he and his Thorpe Singers and Dogettes sing and dance about how distraught they are that such a thing could exist in their state.

I would be remised to not mention "The Aggie Song." The song is sung by a group of Texas A&M football players that are going to The Chicken Ranch after a big win at the expense of Senator Wingwoah (Alec Hadden). The boys had the audience laughing from beginning to end with the way they presented the lyrics and characters. The actors in this scene included Melvin Edward Nash II, Nathan Roberts, Noah Blohowiak, Erick Ariel Sureda, and Christopher Michael Milligan. The choreography in this number was also impressive!

Overall, the show was exceptionally entertaining. The cast is wonderfully talented and a joy to watch. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas will be at The Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through March 12th!




Famed 80s Rock Music Photographer Mark Weissguy Weiss to Present The Decade That Rocked Re Photo
Famed 80's Rock Music Photographer Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss to Present 'The Decade That Rocked' Retrospective
Photographer Mark Weiss will appear live at Gallery 725 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 to greet fans and talk about the history behind his classic photographs.
MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24 Photo
MEAN GIRLS On Sale At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 24
The FSCJ Artist Series has announced that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on April 20th through April 25th.
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
Pretty Woman is stoppin’ awhile at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Pretty Woman is based on the popular 1990 movie of the same name. Jacksonville audiences were completely nostalgic for the musical. Audience members could be heard making comments like “it’s the same dress!” or “look at them at the opera!” during the show.
Hippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS Photo
Hippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS
The Hippodrome Theatre is presents Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, March 10-26; Previews March 8-9.

From This Author - Jordan Higginbotham

Jordan is a graduate student and dietetic intern. Theater is her artistic escape from the world of science and dietetics. Jordan has enjoyed being the Jacksonville Regional Contributor fo... (read more about this author)


Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: PRETTY WOMAN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
February 16, 2023

Pretty Woman is stoppin’ awhile at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Pretty Woman is based on the popular 1990 movie of the same name. Jacksonville audiences were completely nostalgic for the musical. Audience members could be heard making comments like “it’s the same dress!” or “look at them at the opera!” during the show.
Review: ALADDIN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: ALADDIN at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
January 11, 2023

The audience follows Aladdin on a journey from street rat to Prince Ali of Ababwa. He believes now that he is a prince, Princess Jasmine will fall in love with him (Senzel Ahmady). What he does not understand is she would love him simply for who he was, not because he was a prince. The musical was incredibly entertaining for audiences of all ages.
Review: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing ArtsReview: ELF: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
December 8, 2022

The musical is a fun time for the whole family!
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN at Alhambra Theatre And DiningReview: GRUMPY OLD MEN at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
August 16, 2022

Grumpy Old Men has opened at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining! The musical based on the 1993 movie follows two (as you guessed it) grumpy old men, John Gustafson and Max Goldman. The two had been feuding for decades, which all started with a woman they both liked. Years later, a new woman comes to town, and they are both vying for her affection.
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Alhambra Theatre And DiningReview: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
June 26, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Alhambra Theatre And Dining?The cult classic “Wizard of Oz” opened at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining on Friday night, and if you are looking for a sweet and nostalgic performance to distract you from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this is the show to attend.
share