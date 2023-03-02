Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The musical first premiered in 1978 based on a story by Larry L. King that was inspired by a real place called "The Chicken Ranch." The Alhambra was kind enough to give historical notes of "The Chicken Ranch" in the playbills. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how "The Chicken Ranch" got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.

The main character, Miss Mona (Lisa Booth) did a wonderful job playing a mama bear who welcomes "customers" to The Chicken Ranch but will also protect the girls of the house at all costs. While Booth has great singing talent, my favorite moments of hers did not involve her terrific numbers. Booth truly displayed Miss Mona's character as she attempts to help Shy (Kylie Giliberto) in this new world she has fallen into after running away from a complicated home life (to say the least). I also loved Booth's presentation of Miss Mona as she catches Angel (LeAndre) calling home to talk to her son, and then arranges for Angel to be home by Christmas Eve to spend time with him.

The crowd loved to hate the brilliant antagonist, Melvin P. Thorpe (Jonathan Van Dyke). He presented as the perfect villain out to ruin everyone else's "fun" and make himself look holier than thou in the process. His best scene was "Texas Has a Whorehouse in It" Even though he is playing a villain, the audience couldn't help but laugh as he and his Thorpe Singers and Dogettes sing and dance about how distraught they are that such a thing could exist in their state.

I would be remised to not mention "The Aggie Song." The song is sung by a group of Texas A&M football players that are going to The Chicken Ranch after a big win at the expense of Senator Wingwoah (Alec Hadden). The boys had the audience laughing from beginning to end with the way they presented the lyrics and characters. The actors in this scene included Melvin Edward Nash II, Nathan Roberts, Noah Blohowiak, Erick Ariel Sureda, and Christopher Michael Milligan. The choreography in this number was also impressive!

Overall, the show was exceptionally entertaining. The cast is wonderfully talented and a joy to watch. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas will be at The Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through March 12th!