13th Annual Rhythms Of Africa Will Come to The Miramar Cultural Center

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The City of Miramar will welcome the return of the 13th Annual Rhythms of Africa, taking place April 18–19, 2026, at the Miramar Cultural Center. Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam, this year's event embraces the themeL “Run Di Riddim: Every Beat for Jamaica”, transforming the stage into a powerful celebration of culture, community, and connection.

More than a performance, Rhythms of Africa is a living, breathing movement, one that carries the spirit of heritage through rhythm and unites generations through music and purpose.

Audiences will be taken on an unforgettable journey through sound and soul with captivating performances by internationally acclaimed artists JC Lodge, Richie Stephens, and Gem Myers, alongside the electrifying Rhythms of Africa Band led by world-renowned Reggae Ambassador Willie Stewart.

“Rhythms of Africa is a shining example of what makes Miramar so special, our diversity, our culture, and our commitment to uplifting the next generation,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “This year's theme reminds us that music is more than entertainment, it is a powerful force that connects us to our roots, inspires compassion, and brings our community together in meaningful ways.”

At the heart of this year's production is the next generation of cultural ambassadors. Under Stewart's mentorship, students from Somerset Academy Central Miramar will take the stage after immersive training in African drumming and percussion, learning not only technique, but the deeper meaning behind every beat.

Program founder and Music Director Willie Stewart, former drummer of Third World, emphasized the significance of passing on cultural identity through music.

“Music is not just what we play, it's who we are,” Stewart shared. “When I work with these young people, I'm not just teaching notes or timing. I'm passing on identity, pride, and purpose. This is how our culture lives on.”

This year's event also extends beyond the stage with a strong humanitarian focus. Stewart has written and produced a special song featuring participating artists, with proceeds supporting relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa, demonstrating the power of music as a force for compassion and action.

Through community support, approximately 100 children from foster care will be welcomed to experience the event, offering them a sense of joy, belonging, and inspiration in a space filled with culture and creativity.

In a moment of reflection and reverence, the 2026 celebration will honor the enduring legacies of three iconic Jamaican figures: Cat Coore, Jimmy Cliff, and Sly Dunbar, whose global impact on reggae music and cultural expression continues to resonate across generations.

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