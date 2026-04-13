Florida Theatre Will Present YACHT ROCK SUMMER TOUR, BENISE, and TITO NIEVES in 2026

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Florida Theatre has announced a lineup of upcoming performances featuring the Yacht Rock Summer Tour, Benise, and Tito Nieves, with events scheduled at the Florida Theatre and WJCT Soundstage in Jacksonville.

YACHT ROCK SUMMER TOUR

Florida Theatre

July 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The Yacht Rock Summer Tour will feature performances by Pablo Cruise, Orleans, and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. The concert will include songs such as “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find A Way” by Pablo Cruise, “Still The One,” “Dance With Me,” and “Love Takes Time” by Orleans, and “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me,” and “How Long (Has This Been Going On)” performed by David Pack.

BENISE

WJCT Soundstage

September 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Benise, known as “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” will present a performance blending Spanish guitar with dance and world music styles. The program will include flamenco, salsa, samba, and classical influences, along with interpretations of works such as Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” “Ave Maria,” “Moonlight Sonata,” and selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Tito Nieves – 50 AÑOS: LA HISTORIA CONTINUA

Florida Theatre

October 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Tito Nieves will bring his “50 Años: La Historia Continua” tour to the Florida Theatre. Known for his contributions to salsa music, Nieves’ career includes albums such as Classic, Yo Quiero Cantar, and Déjame Vivir, as well as I Like It Like That, which introduced English-language salsa to broader audiences.

TICKET INFORMATION

Additional information and tickets are available through the Florida Theatre’s official event listings.