Robert Trevino Named Principal Guest Conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra

The Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della Rai - the RAI National Symphony Orchestra, popularly known as 'RAI Torino' or simply 'the RAI' - has announced the appointment of Robert Trevino as their new Principal Guest Conductor, for an initial period of three years, starting in the 2021/22 season. One of Italy's leading orchestras, RAI Torino has regularly invited the young American conductor as a guest artist during recent seasons, in a close and deepening relationship.

The admiration is mutual. Says Trevino, "Since the first moment I made music with the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della Rai, in Strauss's Alpine Symphony, it was evident that we had a mutual understanding of our purpose as artists, to communicate and give expression to the greatest of emotions we all feel. Since then I have looked forward to every visit to make music with them in beautiful Turin, and every time it has been just as wonderful an experience. It feels like a natural and beautiful continuation of a deepening relationship, and therefore I am honored to accept this position of Principal Guest Conductor with the RAI."

The RAI National Symphony Orchestra had its origins in the RAI Symphony Orchestra of Turin; but today's orchestra was formed in 1994 as a bringing-together of the four existing RAI orchestras of Turin, Rome, Milan and Naples. Previous Principal Guest Conductors include Jeffrey Tate and Gianandrea Noseda. The orchestra's outgoing Music Director is James Conlon, and their newly-named Conductor Emeritus is Fabio Luisi.

This same week, Trevino and the Malmo Symphony Orchestra announce their ongoing mutual commitment for a further two years, with Trevino assuming the position of Artistic Advisor from the 2021/22 season. "I am so proud of the work that the MSO and I have accomplished together," says Trevino, "both in terms of what we have achieved in the concert hall and on recordings, and amongst the community of Malmo. Our Beethoven recordings together remain a high point that I'm sure we all treasure. And I look with pride on the fact that we managed to keep giving concerts, safely, through the early, uncertain months of the Covid19 pandemic - at one point I think as the only orchestra in Europe still able to make music. So I am delighted to commit to continue my commitment to Malmo as the MSO's Artistic Advisor for the next two years."

Trevino's complete cycle of Beethoven Symphonies with the MSO was the first fruit of his ongoing, multi-year relationship with Ondine and has received widespread praise.

The conductor's latest release, just issued, is a Ravel album with the Basque National Orchestra, where he is Music Director. This will be followed by another album with the BNO, of under-appreciated American masterpieces, due out later in 2021.