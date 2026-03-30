Soprano Wendy Carr Will Play Maria In THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Cork Opera House

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Cork Opera House revealed the first casting announcement for its highly anticipated 2026 summer production of The Sound of Music, confirming singer and actress Wendy Carr in the iconic role of ‘Maria'. The production will open on Thursday, July 23.

Carr is an acclaimed soprano and stage performer whose credits span Opera, Musical Theatre, and classical crossover. Her operatic roles include Susanna (The Marriage of Figaro), Frasquita (Carmen), and Anne Page (The Merry Wives of Windsor). A graduate of Drama Studio London's Professional Acting Course, she has performed extensively across the UK, with theatre credits including Princess Ida, Closer Than Ever, and A Well-Remembered Voice.

She is also a founding member of the classical-crossover group Ida, with whom she has achieved chart success, earned a Classical BRIT Award nomination, and performed at major events including BBC One's This Week Christmas Special and West End Live.

Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and Artistic Director, Cork Opera House, commented: “Maria is one of the greatest musical theatre roles of all time. We wanted to find a performer who could bring real sincerity, vocal power and emotional depth to our Maria. And Wendy brings all of that – she is an extraordinary performer — a world-class soprano with serious stage credentials, and we couldn't be more excited to have her lead our production. We can't wait to share more casting news in the coming weeks.”

Directed by Davey Kelleher, this Cork Opera House production of The Sound of Music promises to transport audiences to the picturesque Austrian Alps with a visually stunning and heartfelt staging of one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring a timeless score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the show includes audience favourites such as 'My Favourite Things', 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen', 'Climb Every Mountain', and 'The Sound of Music'.

After an extensive audition process to find this production's leading lady, Kelleher commented on Carr's magnetic stage presence: "We saw a huge number of incredible performers during the casting process, but when Wendy sang the opening bars of 'The Sound of Music', we knew we'd found our Maria.

"She has a warmth as a performer that I think will enchant our audiences. Her technique is matched with a grounded vulnerability that brings a real honesty and freshness to the role. We're very excited to bring this brand-new staging of The Sound of Music to Cork this summer."

The Sound of Music follows the journey of Maria, the spirited governess whose love of music transforms the lives of the von Trapp family in a time of great change. With a talented cast drawn from local, national, and international performers, audiences can expect a nostalgic love letter to the golden age of Musical Theatre.

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