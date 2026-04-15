JOE CORBETT: A CELEBRATION To Be Held At Cork Opera House

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A tribute concert honoring the late Cork-born singer Joe Corbett will be held at Cork Opera House. JOE CORBETT: A CELEBRATION will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m., bringing together collaborators, colleagues, and friends of the performer.

The concert will feature performances by Majella Cullagh, Mary Hegarty, Molly Lynch, John Molloy, Ryan Morgan, Richard Morris, and Kim Sheehan, alongside Eva Corbett, who collaborated with Joe Corbett on original songs. The program will include selections from opera, operetta, and musical theatre.

John O'Brien will conduct an expanded Cork Pops Orchestra, with pianists Ciara Moroney and Michael Joyce. The evening will be hosted by Evelyn Grant, with additional performances by The St Vincent's Male Voice Choir, The Clogheen Kerrypike Group, and the Good Vibrations Choir.

Corbett, who passed away in July 2025, studied at MTU Cork School of Music, the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. Over the course of his career, he performed regularly in Cork and internationally, including appearances with the Cork Pops Orchestra and productions such as The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance, and The Merry Widow.

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlin Gleeson said: “It is an absolute honour to play our part in celebrating the life and incredible career of Joe Corbett. He was a consistent presence on our stage over his career, an incredible talent, a friend to all and a brilliant collaborator. Joe was such a valued member of our Cork Opera House family and we are privileged to play a small part in celebrating his life in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. We are looking forward to this important night of music making.”

Ticket Information

All proceeds from the concert will benefit The Irish Cancer Society. Tickets are available through Cork Opera House.

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