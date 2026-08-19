Photos: CULTURE NIGHT DUBLIN to Present 300+ Free Events Across the City

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Dublin City Council has announced the full programme for the 21st edition of Culture Night Dublin, taking place on Friday 18 September 2026, with more than 300 free events across the city.

Culture Night Dublin invites audiences to rediscover the capital as culture unfolds across museums, galleries, theatres, libraries, artist studios, historic landmarks, government buildings, community centres and more. Venues across Dublin will open their doors to present a unique programme of live performances, specially curated tours, hands-on workshops, exhibitions, talks, and all kinds of one-night-only events.

This year's outdoor programme of specially selected and commissioned artists will light up and transform the streets, squares and public spaces of Dublin into open-air stages throughout the evening.

Speaking at the programme launch at the Grand Lodge of Ireland, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Daryl Barron, invited audiences to join the celebrations:

'What I love about Culture Night is that it belongs to everyone. It's an open invitation to step inside a gallery you've never visited, hear music you've never heard, and see your own city in a new light. It's a night when Dublin throws open its doors to pay tribute to the artists and creatives who give this city its soul, and when all of us get to become a tourist in our own town and discover the hidden gems of our city. Twenty-one years on, Culture Night remains one of the proudest expressions of who we are as a city, and I can't wait to see Dublin come alive after dark on 18 September.'

Culture Night Dublin is brought to audiences by Dublin City Council with funding from The Arts Council.

The full Dublin programme can be explored at culturenight.ie.

Outdoor Programme Highlights

At the Wood Quay Amphitheatre, audiences can witness one-of-a-kind breakdancing and floorwork from Leon 'Aleon' Dwyer, experience Mexican ceremonial dance by the Calpulli Mictlan group, take in the harmonious sounds of the St. James's Brass and Reed Band and Dublin Gay Men's Choir. The full programme at Wood Quay Amphitheatre can be found here.

In the heart of Temple Bar, Meeting House Square will feature K-Pop family dance classes from Pink Academy followed by dreamy performances by Irish indie-pop artist Holly Munro and alt-rock singer-songwriter Pier. The line-up continues with hip-hop artist Celaviedmai, Dublin folk-rock band Jessie & The Veil, Culture Night Ambassador and soul and R&B artist Asha Ari, and the bilingual trad-pop-fusion band Burnchurch bringing the night to a close. The full programme at Meeting House Square can be found here.

At Dublin's Central Plaza, dance artist Simone O'Toole will present work as part of BENCH, CoisCéim Dance Theatre's award-winning series inviting artists to create work inspired by the city. Later in the evening, the plaza will shift from performance space to open-air dance floor, with festival favourites Super Average DJs bringing their iconic Mambo Caravan and spinning a high-energy mix of disco, house and '90s classics. The full programme at Central Plaza can be found here.

For the first time, North Earl Street will become a Culture Night destination as part of the 21st anniversary celebrations, with support from Dublin City Council's City Coordination Office. The line-up includes the Korean drumming group Doo-Dong, traditional Mongolian music from the Khuur Band, plus performances from local community groups such as Rainbow 13+ Arch Club. Alt-pop sisters Zeztra will headline North Earl Street stage and close out the evening with R&B influenced harmonies. The full programme at North Earl Street can be found here.

Around the corner, O'Connell Street will bring its own dose of nostalgia with rockabilly band TimeBomb, accompanied by 1950s rock 'n' roll and dance lessons for all ages from Thomas Spratt & The Showtime Collective. The full programme at O'Connell Street can be found here.

On Capel Street, Mooncup will host a night of bass-driven beats with DJ k8olo, featuring the first outing of the Daylight Soundsystem and a very special guest appearance by live artist Osaro.

Audiences can also discover over 300 years of Black history in Dublin on a guided walking tour by design historian, researcher and anti-racism activist Jess Majekodunmi. Drawing on archival research and personal family history, the tour uncovers the often-overlooked stories of Black performers, writers, students and activists, revealing how Black Irish histories are woven into Dublin's streets, landmarks and cultural heritage.

These are just a few of an expansive programme of events unfolding across Dublin City, with further events taking place at venues in the city centre this Culture Night. The full Dublin programme can be explored at culturenight.ie.

Dublin City Venue and Event Registration

Those still hoping to register a Dublin City event for this year's Culture Night Dublin programme can continue to submit registrations until Monday, 31 August at 5pm.

Anyone needing help registering an event can get in touch at registrations@culturenightdublin.ie. Venues and events registered on or before this date will be featured in the programme at culturenight.ie.

Registration for Culture Night Dublin 2026 can be completed here.

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