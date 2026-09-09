New Director at Briery Gap Reveals Autumn/Winter Programme

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

At the heart of Macroom, Briery Gap is a cultural hub where stories are shared, creativity is celebrated and communities come together. Its year-round programme brings together theatre, live music, comedy, film, family events and community performances, showcasing acclaimed artists alongside emerging talent.

Following an extensive redevelopment supported by Cork County Council, the historic venue reopened in 2024, continuing a cultural legacy that began with the Palace Cinema in 1953. Today, Briery Gap combines a state-of-the-art theatre and cinema with Macroom Library, creating a welcoming space for culture, learning and connection.

With new Director Pat Carey at the helm, Briery Gap has now launched its 2026/27 Autumn and Winter Season, its most wide-ranging programme since reopening. The programme spans comedy and drama, folk, traditional and classical music, Irish country, tribute nights, conversation, film, a magician, and of course, the annual Christmas pantomime!

The season opens with the return of Cork comedian Chris Kent on 10 and 11 September - both nights already sold out. Another September highlight is the free Culture Night on 18 September, with a solo piano meditation from Cork based musician As If I Always Knew – where patrons can join the artist on stage for a performance of improvised meditation music, followed by the sensational Irish Guitar Quartet. Admission for both events is free but tickets must be booked in advance.

There are names here that need no introduction. Hermitage Green make their Briery Gap debut on the October Bank Holiday weekend. The all action Kíla, whose music scored the Oscar-nominated animations The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, play in November while Hothouse Flowers come to Macroom for an acoustic show in February 2027. In theatre, John B. Keane's The Field comes to the stage courtesy of Hunters Moon Theatre Company in early November.

Running right through the programme is an unusually strong local thread. Lissarda drummer John Philip Murray brings his jazz quartet in October. The Eagles tribute Dezperado return with the finest musicians in Cork playing the best of Eagles. The Dowry, a new play by Cork writer Derry Cotter, returns for two nights in October, while the exceptionally talented Greenshine play in March. Always a strong favourite with Macroom audiences, folk music is again at the heart of the programme with John Spillane, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Emma Langford and Oisín Leech all visiting the theatre as part of this year's programme.

In November, Briery Gap are thrilled to host Cormac McCarthy, Aoife Ní Bhriain and Estonian musicians Duo Ruut for a very special night of music as part of the Cultural Progrmame for Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026. Drawing closer to home, the theatre screens an award-winning portrait film of Tadhg McSweeney, the painter who spent his working life in the Muskerry Gaeltacht – by Macroom native Dónal Ó Céilleachair.

Singer and actor Lisa Lambe brings Bess Cronin: The Queen of Muscraí to Briery Gap in December - a show built on the songs of the Ballyvourney sean-nós singer, developed on residency at Baile Mhúirne, a few miles from the stage it will be performed on, while the epic Traditional Irish Music and Dance show Tides of Tradition returns due to popular demand before Christmas.

As a cultural centre firmly rooted in the community, the nourishment of creativity and the development of talent of all ages remains at the heart of the theatre. In the new year, the Briery Gap welcomes transition year students from across the country for the annual All-Ireland Transition Year Festival. In an expansion of its work with young people, Briery Gap and West Cork Education Support Centre have announced a partnership for the benefit of primary school students. The collaboration begins this autumn with two innovative professional learning programmes rooted in Ireland's rich storytelling tradition and will expand in Spring 2027 with the launch of the West Cork FÍS Film Project, culminating in a public celebration of young filmmakers at The Briery Gap Theatre.

“We're incredibly excited to be launching our new Autumn and Winter programme” says Director Pat Carey. “We truly believe that we have something for everyone at Briery Gap over the next few months. We have some returning favourites, plus some ambitious new work.

You will find a great deal of Macroom and the surrounding areas this season. Musicians and writers from a few miles down the road share this programme with artists travelling from Clare, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Dublin, from Estonia, and from further afield again - and that is exactly as it should be. Our community being represented on our stage; a reflection of the wonderful talent that we hold in this part of the world."

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming