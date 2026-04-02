NEUROFESTIVITY Festival To Return To Cork Celebrating Neurodivergent Artists

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Neurofestivity will return this spring to University College Cork, offering a two-day festival dedicated to celebrating neurodivergent artists and creative work.

Produced by Cork Opera House in partnership with University College Cork and led by artist Jody O'Neill, the festival will take place April 24–25, 2026.

Now in its second edition, Neurofestivity will present a program of performances, workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions, all designed with accessibility at the forefront. Events will be offered in relaxed formats to ensure an inclusive environment for audiences and artists alike.

A centerpiece of this year’s festival is Grace, a play by Jody O’Neill produced by Graffiti Theatre Company and Once Off Productions. The work explores themes of grief and communication through a multisensory theatrical experience centered on a father and daughter.

The festival will also feature Unveiled, a new theatre work-in-progress by Max Whelan, a non-speaking autistic artist known for appearing in the Virgin Media series The Assembly. Drawing from his lived experience, the piece examines communication and education through a personal and political lens.

It Starts Here, a new showcase within the festival, will highlight works-in-progress across disciplines, offering emerging neurodivergent artists an opportunity to present developing projects.

Additional programming includes discussions with visual artist Aideen Barry and ornithologist Seán Ronayne, as well as a conversation between Jody O’Neill and writer Fiacre Ryan. The festival will also present the Photovoice Exhibition, How Music and Arts Support Neurodiversity, at Cork Opera House throughout the weekend.

“After our inaugural festival in 2023, we're thrilled to return with an even more ambitious programme,” said O’Neill. “Neurofestivity is about creating space — for artists and audiences — to share ideas, challenge perspectives, and celebrate the incredible range of creative expression that emerges when neurodivergent artists lead the way.”

Cork Opera House CEO and Artistic Director Eibhlín Gleeson said the organization is committed to supporting neurodivergent artists and expanding access to creative opportunities, while UCC Arts & Culture Officer Seán Kelly noted the festival aligns with the university’s mission to create space for diverse voices.

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