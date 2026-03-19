Masters of Tradition Festival 2026 Lineup Announced for August

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West Cork Music has announced the line-up for the 2026 Masters of Tradition festival, which will take place August 19–23 in Bantry, County Cork.

Artistic Director Martin Hayes will be joined by Clíodhna Ní Aodáin, Méabh Begley, Patsy Broderick, Aoife Ní Bhriain, Ciara Ní Bhriain, Rioghnach Connolly, Seán Doherty, Máirín Fahy, Tiago Matias, Stuart McCallum, Cormac McCarthy, Libby McCrohan, Méav Ní Mhaolchatha, Louise Mulcahy, Liam O'Brien, Ciarán Ó Gealbháin, Charlie Piggot, Rowan Piggot, Kyle Sanna, the Rediscovering Selena O'Neill project, The Breath, The Weaving, and Ryan Young.

The festival will include concerts at the Maritime Hotel and in the library of Bantry House, as well as talks at Marino Church. Additional programming will feature a series of secret concerts on Whiddy Island and other venues throughout the area.

Friends of Masters of Tradition will be able to book tickets beginning April 16 at 10:00 a.m., with general booking opening April 29. A printed brochure will be available in April.

More information and the full programme can be found at westcorkmusic.ie.

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