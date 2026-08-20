EDINBURGH 2026: Review: I WAS NEVER HERE (THERE IS NO SPY SHOW), theSpace @ Niddry Street

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In I WAS NEVER HERE (THERE IS NO SPY SHOW) game-theatre artist Leo Lion transforms theSpace @ Niddry Street into a frantic, code-cracking command centre. Part escape room and part chaotic clowning, the production enlists the audience as sleeper agents racing against a ticking clock to solve puzzles, unlock mystery boxes, and recover lost memories.

As a host, Lion possesses an easy warmth and quick-witted charm. He navigates the room with impressive energy, effortlessly converting audience hesitation into warm, observational fun. The crowdwork is the undeniable engine of the hour: from group cues to smartphone prompts, the room is constantly kept on its toes as active participants rather than passive onlookers.

Where the production stumbles is in its translation from live game to cohesive theatrical work. While the puzzle mechanics are clever, the pacing frequently hits administrative plateaus. The repeated structure, stopping to log inputs, read through lengthy manuals, or navigate multi-step instructions, starts to feel a bit too much like a pantomime routine rather than building dramatic tension. Instead of escalating into a unified story, the hour often plays out as a series of enjoyable troubleshooting tasks.

I WAS NEVER HERE (THERE IS NO SPY SHOW) is an engaging, cleverly run Fringe diversion that puzzle lovers will certainly enjoy. But while Lion proves an agile and generous ringmaster, the experience ultimately lands much closer to a fun, hosted escape room than a fully realised piece of theatre.

I WAS NEVER HERE (THERE IS NO SPY SHOW) plays at theSpace @ Niddry Street (Studio) until August 25.

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