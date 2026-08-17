EDINBURGH 2026: Review: Cricket and the Freebugs, Assembly St Andrew Square

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Imagine A Bug’s Life crossed with the high-stakes band trajectory of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Set in 1972, Cricket & The Freebugs follows Cricket Hayfield, a wide-eyed small-town insect with a trumpet and big-city dreams. After getting rejected on "Off-Off-Bugway" by cutthroat producer Caterpillar Carlisle, Cricket retreats to a dung heap jam session, gathering a ragtag squad to prove that mixed-species bands can conquer the music industry.

The narrative follows a classic rock-and-roll rise, fall, and reunion arc. It’s a cute, high-energy story that works brilliantly for kids and adults alike. The script lands its insect puns with cheeky charm, welcoming "lady and gentlebugs" and leaning into punny character traits, from an antsy drummer to Beatles-inspired beetles. Naturally, you cannot produce a bug-centric music show without paying homage to Liverpool’s most famous quartet, and the nods land effortlessly.

Visually, the staging makes clever use of minimal space, featuring impressive physical ensemble work for a standout spider sequence. The costume and makeup designs hit the sweet spot - playful and instantly recognizable without tipping into creepy territory.

The live instrumentation drives the piece with relentless momentum. Packed with heart and witty observational humor, this gig-theatre gem proves equally irresistible whether you are five or fifty. If they release a full cast album, I'll be listening to it on repeat. It is a triumphant festival highlight that thoroughly deserves a packed house every single day.

Cricket and the Freebugs plays at Assembly St Andrew Square every day until August 24.

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