EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BIFF TO THE FUTURE, Assembly George Square

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Presented by James Seabright and directed by Daniel Clarkson, Biff To The Future flips the iconic 80s time-travel trilogy to give cinema’s favorite bully his moment in the spotlight. Written and performed by Joseph Maudsley, this unauthorised solo parody tracks Biff Tannen’s desperate attempt to set the record straight across three decades of convoluted timelines.

Rather than fighting its low-budget Fringe scale, the production leans directly into the absurdity of its limitations. There are no flying DeLorean stage tricks or high-tech effects in the Piccolo tent; instead, the comedy relies on self-aware theatrical shorthand. From audience members strumming imaginary air guitars for "Johnny B. Goode" to volunteers frantically pushing a tiny toy car across the stage into a makeshift flux capacitor.

Maudsley displays sharp beat-awareness and agility as he switches between Biff’s bravado, Doc’s frantic shouting, and quick-fire crowd interactions. The script hits its funniest strides when poking holes in the trilogy's oddest logic, mostly calling out George McFly's peeping-tom habits and highlighting the bizarrely unquestioned relationship between a teenager and a manic scientist meeting in an empty parking lot late at night.

Ultimately, Biff To The Future functions as a lighthearted parody powered by franchise nostalgia. It sends you walking out of the tent wanting to rewatch the original movies, even if you never feel the urge to revisit this particular timeline again. Unlike Wicked, which fundamentally upends its source material to forge a standalone theatrical masterpiece, this remains an affectionate, self-aware companion piece - delivering a fun, harmless afternoon of nostalgic giggles without ever trying to rewrite history.

Biff To The Future plays at Assembly George Square: Piccolo until 30 August 2026.

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