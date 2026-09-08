Culture Night in the Gaeltacht to Host 38 Free Events Nationwide

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With the support of Ealaín na Gaeltachta (a joint venture between Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Arts Council), communities across Ireland's Irish speaking regions will celebrate Culture Night on Friday 18 September 2026 with an extensive programme of 38 sparkling FREE events - shining a spotlight on the language, the landscape, and music - the distinctive elements of Gaeltacht identity.

For One Night Only! From Donegal to Waterford, come dancing under the stars at one of the Beachside Bops (Bop ar an Trá), a night of music, dancing, and community spirit all along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Earlier in the evening, a huge variety of events will take place across all Gaeltacht regions. Examples from Connemara and the Aran Islands include Oíche Bothántaíochta on Inis Meáin where groups of people come together to share music, song, poetry, and storytelling which moving from house to house. In Baile na hAbhann, Ciseog Mhór Fhataí will create connections between food, music, and native culture through interactive workshops for young people.

In Donegal, on Tory Island, Oíche in Ionad Bhalor will celebrate the island's creativity, while in Gola Island the tradition of the old communal gathering (airneáil) will be revived through an evening of music and community stories. In Gaoth Dobhair, young people will be at the heart of the celebrations as An Crann Óg, together with musical guests, presents a contemporary music event at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

In Munster, there will be a particular emphasis on drama, youth music, and outdoor experiences. Highlights include a programme of short plays in An Díseart and at the Old Boat Yard in Dingle, along with a special outdoor screening by Tuairín Dubh in Múcraí. At Teaċ Daṁsa, West Kerry, artistic collaborators will launch multi -disciplinary work with live music, a very special screening of 'A Quiet Love' by Seán o hEirigh at an tIonad Cultúra Baile Bhúirne, while the band Cuas will perform in Dromaid, alongside many other Culture Night highlights.

Culture Night in the Gaeltacht 2026 is a celebration of the connections between Gaeltacht communities and the artists who nurture and enrich Irish-language cultural life every day. The Culture Night programme offers both local communities and visitors the opportunity to experience, free of charge, the rich cultural heritage of the Gaeltacht in some of the most exceptional locations in the country.

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