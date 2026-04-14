CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne Will Come to Cork in June

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Constellations by Nick Payne is a stirring love story with infinite possibilities. A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don’t. They go home together, or maybe they don’t. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

Directed by Al Dalton (Misterman, The Cure) and starring actors Julie Maguire (The Quare Fellow, Anna Karenina - Abbey Theatre) and Aidan Moriarty (King Lear – Gate Theatre, Translations – Abbey Theatre), Constellations is the second in Cork Arts Theatre’s ambitious Re:Directing season, a series of three contemporary plays funded by The Arts Council.

Speaking on the upcoming production, Cork Arts Theatre director Fin Flynn says “Following on from the success of Infinity, Cork Arts Theatre is delighted to announce the second in it’s Re:Directing season of work platforming Cork theatre directors. Constellations which will be presented for Cork Midsummer Festival in June is directed by talented young director Al Dalton and we are excited to see his vision for Nick Payne’s high concept romance, a play with multiple worlds inside it.”

Performances will run Wednesday 17th June – Saturday 20th June 2026.

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