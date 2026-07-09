Theater Resources Unlimited to Host A LIFE IN CABARET Community Gathering on Zoom

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. Sign Up

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

7/10 - A Life in Cabaret: Harmonizing Art and Business

In the room: Craig Pomranz, singer, teacher, board president of the American Songbook Association, on the boards of Capital Cabaret in DC, the Seattle Cabaret Festival and the Corfu Literary Festival in Greece. Though passionate first and foremost about the art of singing and recognized for his talent with a MAC Award for Best Male Vocalist, Craig's career journey has moved him from stage to behind-the-scenes support of the community itself - if there is, indeed, a unified community. Having built a real career singing around the country and the world, he now shares his success with others with an annual Pomranz Performance Grant. How has a cabaret singer, the quintessential self-producing artist, found success in a difficult and competitive business? Can others follow his path, or has the business changed? What advice would he give those thinking about a life in cabaret? Click here to register and receive the link.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...