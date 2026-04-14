Michael Patrick and Franc D'Ambrosio Launch New Ventures Entertainment Production Company

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Tony Award-winning producer Michael Patrick and stage and screen veteran Franc D'Ambrosio have joined forces to launch New Ventures Entertainment, a multi-platform production company operating across theater, film, television, and digital media.

Among NVE's first major projects is the West End transfer of Into The Woods, the acclaimed production from The Bridge Theatre directed by Jordan Fein, presented by NVE in association with Jamie Wilson Productions and Kevin McCollum. The production was celebrated at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 12, with 11 nominations, taking home Best Musical Revival along with Best Lighting Design for Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath. The production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 7, 2026, with previews beginning September 22 and the run extending through January 9, 2027. To learn more about New Ventures Entertainment, click here.

NVE also co-produced the Off-Broadway hit The Unknown, starring Sean Hayes at Studio Seaview, which recently announced it has fully recouped its capitalization.

Michael Patrick's producing Broadway credits include Maybe Happy Ending, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), All In, All Out, SMASH, The Roommate, and Harmony. Franc D'Ambrosio brings a career spanning more than four decades, highlighted by over 2,100 performances as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, his role as Anthony Corleone in The Godfather Part III, and the production of 25 primetime sports entertainment specials for NBC.





