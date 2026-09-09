Goldie E. Patrick Named SDCF Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist

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Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), has announced that Goldie E. Patrick, a director and cultural leader, has been selected as the 2026-2027 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist at Crossroads Theatre Company, where she will work with Co-Founder and Artistic Director Ricardo Khan.

Named for the legendary leader of the American theatre and awarded to mid-career directors or choreographers, SDCF's Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is a year-long residency that helps increase access to institutional leadership and supports artists who are illuminating Black cultural experiences on stage. As Resident Artist, Patrick will receive a $50,000 grant.

Patrick is a playwright, director, educator, and cultural worker whose artistic practice bridges Black theatre, spirituality, and community-centered storytelling. In her Resident Artist application, Patrick wrote, "My work is an active demonstration of the intersectionality of my love for writing, directing, producing, teaching, and cultural stewardship. I hope to continue growing as a leader so that I can better support artists, strengthen communities, and help shape a more expansive future for American theater."

During her residency at Crossroads Theatre Company, Patrick will work closely with Co-Founder and Artistic Director Ricardo Khan, gaining firsthand experience in artistic and organizational leadership while learning about the operations of one of the nation's most influential Black theater institutions. Through participation in artistic planning, organizational meetings, and season activities, she will deepen her understanding of the intricacies of institutional sustainability.

Says Khan, “I am so inspired by Goldie's commitment, vision, energy, and courage. From deep inside she seems to know the importance of not just being a gifted visionary, which she is, but also the artist/activist, which our field and society needs. To have the opportunity to really welcome her into the internal workings of our company, to work with Goldie and help guide her during this extraordinary SDCF residency, and to witness her growth as a leader--I have no doubt that this journey together is going to mean the world to us both.”

The residency will provide opportunities for Patrick to further develop the administrative and leadership skills necessary to support both her own artistic practice and the broader field.

Says Patrick, “I am equally thrilled and humbled at being the 2026-2027 SDCF Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident. It is a beautiful opportunity to continue evolving my passion and skills of artistic leadership. Working with and being mentored by Ricardo Khan is a once in a lifetime opportunity to study the work and legacy of one of the groundbreakers in American theatre. Institutions such as Crossroads Theatre Company have been at the forefront of creating space for Black voices across the diaspora into the American Theatre. I cannot wait to learn from and also work to preserve such a rich legacy.”

Says Justin Emeka, Chair of the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Selection Committee, "Goldie E. Patrick is a powerful artist, educator, and cultural leader whose work reflects a deep commitment to community, mentorship, and Black cultural storytelling. The Committee was inspired by her vision for institutional leadership, and we believe her residency at Crossroads Theatre Company offers an extraordinary opportunity for growth, discovery, and impact. We are equally excited to follow the journeys of this year's remarkable finalists, each of whom brings a distinct voice and vision to the future of our field."

Finalists for this year's award were Pascale Florestal, Harrison Guy, and Alexis Kulani Woodard.

The 2026-2027 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Selection Committee included Lydia Fort, Anne Kauffman, Awoye Timpo, and Cezar Williams, and was chaired by Justin Emeka.







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