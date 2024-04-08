CRAWLSPACE: A TRUE CRIME MUSICAL is Now Available For Licensing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical with book and lyrics by Jason Spraggins and music by Matt Glickstein is now available for licensing. Interested parties can find information through the show's website: www.crawlspacemusical.com

The musical premiered to strong reviews in 2022 at Tennessee Tech University under the direction of Mark Creter. In 2023, Crawlspace opened the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga's "Brave New Works" summer series with a week-long workshop and two staged reading performances. ETC later mounted a full production run of the show in December 2023, directed by Garry Lee Posey.

With international debuts on the horizon, this daring new musical presents unique opportunities for theatre companies to explore darkly relevant themes through the lens of musical theatre. The show is perfectly suited for those who produce edgy and evocative theatre that provokes questions and seeks meaning where simple answers may prove elusive.

Set partly in 1970s Chicago, Crawlspace is a piece of historical fiction framed around an infamous American murder case (the John Wayne Gacy murders), offering a new perspective on the case and on true crime. It presents a haunting journey through the enigmatic depths of the human mind. The show delves into the enduring legacies of abuse and the mysterious boundaries of sanity, unleashing the power of song to make the dark subject matter more accessible.

About the Show

Years after her interviews with infamous killer John Wayne Gacy, fictional forensic psychologist Dr. Judy Matthewson remains haunted by the investigation. She has dedicated her career to studying the origins of violence and abuse as related to the human brain and spent years exploring the depths of human cruelty, scientifically detached. However, to her, John's story represents something different-an impassable abyss. The Doctor, a survivor of abuse, believes this long-closed case still holds secrets and hidden answers among its wreckage.

Convinced she missed something during those initial interviews, the Doctor returns to memories of her time with John. His narrative conjures visions of his difficult childhood, adult life, murders, and arrest, blurring the line between reality and her psyche. On the one hand, John presents as a family man, community leader, outgoing neighbor, and part-time clown known for hosting elaborate yard parties. On the other hand, he is a troubled and violent criminal, claiming to suffer from multiple personality disorder. Answers don't come easily. As the Doctor delves dangerously deeper, exposure to John's dark and disturbing tale forces her to face ghosts from her own past.

The show is in two acts and is designed for a minimum casting of 18 performers (13 main roles/ five supporting) or with full casting of 22 performers (13 main/ 9 supporting). For smaller companies, an ensemble version is available that utilizes a special doubling scheme, requiring as few as 14 actors. The music is orchestrated for piano, keyboard (synth), guitar, cello, bass, drum set, and auxiliary percussion. Fully produced rehearsal/performance tracks are also available.

As with any true crime story, Crawlspace is for adult audiences, and its content may be triggering to some individuals.

Playwright Jason Spraggins elaborates on the musical, "Crawlspace is a challenging show. It explores themes and content that aren't typical for musical theatre. The story is a cautionary tale that, while based on a 1970's true crime case, is surprisingly relevant to our current times. It confronts unsettling truths and portrays Gacy as a cruel and complex human full of contradictions, not simply as a one-dimensional monster. For most of us, this is a far more frightening concept. The show also explores the tragic reality of the victims and elevates them beyond mere numbers of a killer. Crawlspace uses the Gacy case as the entry point into a much larger story- one that transends a single case. It takes the audience to unexpected and emotionally resonant places."

For more details, including production notes, videos, song demos, and other information visit: www.crawlspacemusical.com.





