Applications Open for 2026 Charlie Blackwell Scholarships for Stage Managers of Color

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Applications are now open for the 2026 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarship for Stage Managers of Color. Recipients of the scholarships receive free registration to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

This one-of-a-kind event is May 30-31, is fully hybrid, so attendees can join Online, live in NYC or On-Demand from anywhere at anytime. The deadline to apply is February 28th.

BSMS has partnered with Tony Honorees Lisa Dawn Cave and Beverly Jenkins, as well as Broadway stage managers: Cody Renard Richard, Narda E. Alcorn, and Kenneth J. McGee to provide these scholarships. The Symposium is a unique event designed for the education, development of stage managers, while providing a forum for networking and making connections with stage managers across the country and around the world.

Each scholarship has different requirements, determined by our partner stage managers above, who also serve as the adjudicators. Details for each scholarship and applications are available at: https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

Along with the complimentary pass to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium, Online, On-Demand, or in NYC, each recipient also receives a one-on-one mentorship meeting with their Broadway stage manager adjudicator.

BSMS is an exciting enrichment event open to all stage managers, regardless of experience. Attendees include high school and college students, early career and seasoned pros, as well as educators. All attendees of BSMS receive full on-demand access to the replay of each unique, inspirational, and informative session.

Past recipients of these scholarships have gone on to stage manage national tours like Jagged Little Pill and work on Broadway shows like Leopoldstadt.

"It was extraordinary," said 2021 recipient Norman Anthony Small. "I am still in awe about how much I learned… and the amazing people I was able to connect with from all over the country and the world."

The pplication deadline is February 28, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional info and application at: https://www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 30-31, 2026 live in New York City and a dynamic Online platform, as well as On-Demand anytime. Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers is named for Charlie Blackwell, a black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and he posthumously received the Stage Managers’ Association Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management in 2021. These scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors for future generations of BIPOC stage managers.





