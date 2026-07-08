Actors' Equity Association Endorses Kathy Hochul for Reelection as Governor of New York

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Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Kathy Hochul for her reelection campaign for governor of New York, on behalf of the more than 20,000 members living in New York State.

“Throughout her time in office, Governor Hochul has time and again justified our faith in her and consistently supported increases in state art funding to make New York a national leader,” said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “Through her support of initiatives from the critically important Broadway tax credit to legislation that will provide public funding to support arts nonprofits across New York State, Governor Hochul is helping build a strong live arts economy in New York. We look forward to more important leadership in her next term that bolsters the live entertainment industry and supports its workers.”

Governor Hochul offered the following statement:

“I am honored to earn the backing of the Actors’ Equity Association, representing the talented performers and stage managers who keep New York’s theater industry second to none. Whether it’s securing better working conditions for performers, helping cultural organizations grow and thrive, or supporting and strengthening the good-paying union jobs that power this industry, we’ve accomplished a great deal together. I’m proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Actors’ Equity to ensure New York remains the capital of theater and the arts.”

Equity also endorsed Governor Hochul in 2022. Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.







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