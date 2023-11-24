Hi Jakarta Production Opens New Batch for PAA MUSICAL THEATER

 Latihan akan dimulai pada 13 Januari 2024.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Hi Jakarta Production has opened a new batch for PAA MUSICAL THEATER, classes for students grade 1 - 3.

Minimal umur 8 tahun [tidak ada maksimal]

 Ciputra Artpreneur, Lotte Shopping Avenue

Program ini adalah kolaborasi resmi dengan RSL Awards, The International Certification and Examination Boards for Contemporary Arts

What you will get:
1. Learn how to act sing dance in theory and practice with syllabus from RSL Awards UK
2. Offline Learning available only for Jabodetabek
3. Final Performance
4. Personal feedback from examiners
5. Official certification for future education planning, recommendation and many more

Further Information:
087880657508 (Admin 1)
08179010818 (Admin 2)



1
Freed Ballet Returns to Jakarta in December Photo
Freed Ballet Returns to Jakarta in December

Freed Ballet will return for New Year in Jakarta. The company has returned to Jakarta to create a New Year's fairy tale for their cherished audience, an experience that transcends boundaries and unites the world through the universal language of dance.

2
YAMAHA INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHT CONCERT 2023 Comes to Ciputra Artpreneur Theater in Decembe Photo
YAMAHA INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHT CONCERT 2023 Comes to Ciputra Artpreneur Theater in December

Yamaha Corporation announced it will host the 2023 Yamaha International Highlight Concert in Jakarta, a concert featuring Yamaha Music School students from more than 40 countries and regions around the world, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday, December 3.

3
Hi Jakarta Production Launches THE GRINCH Hi Superstar Musical Theatre Program Photo
Hi Jakarta Production Launches THE GRINCH Hi Superstar Musical Theatre Program

Hi Jakarta Production will host its next HI SUPERSTAR MUSICAL THEATRE program with the theme of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.

4
Hi Jakarta Will Host Open Audition for Trinity Artist Training Camp Season 2 Next Month Photo
Hi Jakarta Will Host Open Audition for Trinity Artist Training Camp Season 2 Next Month

TrinityATCS2 adalah sebuah inisiatif pencarian bakat yang bertujuan untuk membimbing individu menuju karir profesional di bidang menyanyi, akting, atau bahkan sebagai content creator di bawah bimbingan Trinity.

