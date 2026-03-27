Cast Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Both fresh and familiar faces will take the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage starting April 9 for the iconic Singin’ in the Rain.

Joseph Rafael Davila is making his Beef & Boards debut as Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain. The role was originated in the MGM film by Gene Kelly – who Davila calls his “idol growing up.” At his side as Kathy Selden will be Kimberly Doreen Burns, who is reprising the role. She’s also been seen at Beef & Boards as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Burns will play the role through April 26, after which it will be played by Sarah Daniels. This is Daniels’ first production of Singin’ in the Rain, but Beef & Boards audiences will recongize her for her roles as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Lauren in Kinky Boots, Katherine in Newsies, Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray, and Sandy in Grease.

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage after appearing as Dewey Phillips in Heartbreak Hotel last season is James Garrett Hill, who plays Don’s friend and fellow performer, Cosmo Brown. Reprising her role as Lina Lamont is Sarah Hund, who is also known for her roles in the Smoke on the Mountain series, Grumpy Old Men, Footloose, The Addams Family, Into the Woods, and Les Misérables, among others.