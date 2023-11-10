Agape Theater Company to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. This Holiday Season

Catch the show from Dec 1st-3rd.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Announce U.S. Holiday Tour 'Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jam' Photo 4 Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Announce U.S. 'Jingle Jam' Holiday Tour

Agape Theater Company to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. This Holiday Season

Agape Theater Company is inviting your family to step into the magical world of Rudolph, Santa, Clarice, Hermey the Elf, and the Land of the Misfit Toys as we bring Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. to the stage!

Agape is thrilled to offer Rudolph, Jr. on Dec 1st-3rd at Theater at the Fort in Lawrence. It is a vibrant show, based on the classic 60-minute television special we all know and love. Agape tells the story of Rudolph and his band of friends on an adventure to find their place. They learn to utilize their special gifts, becoming heroes even though they originally thought they were merely misfits. As usual, Agape brings this adaptation to life with humor, fun choreography, and heart.

Our talented cast includes Rogan Cambell as "Rudolph," Tiden Vozos as "Yukon Cornelius," Anastasia Lucia as "Santa," and Adalynn Rutlegde as "Hermey.

"This production is a joy for audiences of all ages because it includes family favorites like 'Holly, Jolly Christmas,' 'Jingle, Jingle, Jingle,' and 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," said Artistic Director, Dr. Kathy Phipps,

Director, Kiron Rueff added, "We have a wonderfully talented and hard working cast and crew. We can't wait to share this heartwarming tale of perseverance, bravery and acceptance with audiences."

Start December off right with Agape, Rudolph and his friends! Delight in the antics of the Abominable Snowman and Yukon Cornelius in this nostalgic Christmas children's theater musical. Discover your holiday spirit! Enjoy Christmas classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and many more! It is a wonderful Christmas show for kids and adults alike.

Performances are at the Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46216
December 1st, 7:30 pm, December 2nd, 7:30 pm, & December 3rd 3:00 pm
Tickets are available on the Arts for Lawrence website:
https://www.artsforlawrence.org/events-1/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-jr-2023-12-01-
19-30 or: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Interview: Preston Perez Brings a New Perspective to Villainy in FROZEN FROZEN at Murat Th Photo
Interview: Preston Perez Brings a New Perspective to Villainy in FROZEN FROZEN at Murat Theatre

For the first time in forever, you’ll be able to watch FROZEN not on your television screen but live on stage at the Murat Theatre as a full-fledged musical. In anticipation of this fantastical experience, we were lucky enough to speak with Preston Perez who is starring as Hans in the touring production. We got to hear about his journey to the stage and also about his unique take on what makes Hans such an intriguing character. 

2
LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Childrens Museum of Indianapolis Photo
LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

 Llouie the Llama is about to take over the world, starting at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where his eponymous show will open later this month and delight young fans throughout the holiday season. Indianapolis composer/musician Jeffrey Bowen is eager for audiences to meet his furry muse in his first original musical, a project that was more than a decade in the making. 

3
MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis Photo
MAMMA MIA! Is Now On Sale in Indianapolis

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Indianapolis are on sale now. MAMMA MIA! will play Clowes Hall at the Butler Arts & Entertainment Center February 27 - March 3, 2024.

4
Penrod Society Grant Allows Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Host Free Showing of THE NUT Photo
Penrod Society Grant Allows Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Host Free Showing of THE NUTCRACKER

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has partnered, via a grant from the Penrod Society, with Zionsville Community Schools, Special Projects Division, to host a free school showing of the timeless holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Indianapolis A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Marian University Theatre (11/16-11/19)Tracker
BRIGHT STAR in Indianapolis BRIGHT STAR
Footlite Musicals (3/01-3/17)CAST
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Indianapolis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (2/06-2/07)
White Christmas in Indianapolis White Christmas
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (11/24-12/31)
The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition in Indianapolis The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/07-12/07)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Indianapolis The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Emens Auditorium (1/23-1/23)
Christmas at the Jewel in Indianapolis Christmas at the Jewel
Jewel Center (12/14-12/16)
Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas in Indianapolis Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/16-12/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Indianapolis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Emens Auditorium (2/05-2/05)
Ride the Cyclone in Indianapolis Ride the Cyclone
Indiana State University Department of Theater (11/09-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You