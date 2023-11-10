Agape Theater Company to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. This Holiday Season

Agape Theater Company is inviting your family to step into the magical world of Rudolph, Santa, Clarice, Hermey the Elf, and the Land of the Misfit Toys as we bring Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. to the stage!

Agape is thrilled to offer Rudolph, Jr. on Dec 1st-3rd at Theater at the Fort in Lawrence. It is a vibrant show, based on the classic 60-minute television special we all know and love. Agape tells the story of Rudolph and his band of friends on an adventure to find their place. They learn to utilize their special gifts, becoming heroes even though they originally thought they were merely misfits. As usual, Agape brings this adaptation to life with humor, fun choreography, and heart.

Our talented cast includes Rogan Cambell as "Rudolph," Tiden Vozos as "Yukon Cornelius," Anastasia Lucia as "Santa," and Adalynn Rutlegde as "Hermey.

"This production is a joy for audiences of all ages because it includes family favorites like 'Holly, Jolly Christmas,' 'Jingle, Jingle, Jingle,' and 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," said Artistic Director, Dr. Kathy Phipps,

Director, Kiron Rueff added, "We have a wonderfully talented and hard working cast and crew. We can't wait to share this heartwarming tale of perseverance, bravery and acceptance with audiences."

Start December off right with Agape, Rudolph and his friends! Delight in the antics of the Abominable Snowman and Yukon Cornelius in this nostalgic Christmas children's theater musical. Discover your holiday spirit! Enjoy Christmas classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and many more! It is a wonderful Christmas show for kids and adults alike.

Performances are at the Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46216

December 1st, 7:30 pm, December 2nd, 7:30 pm, & December 3rd 3:00 pm

Tickets are available on the Arts for Lawrence website:

https://www.artsforlawrence.org/events-1/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-jr-2023-12-01-

19-30 or: Click Here