World University Of Design Establishes A Centre Of Excellence In Rapid Prototyping

World University of Design has established a Centre of Excellence in Rapid Prototyping for fabrication of designed products and parts created in CAD, using additive layer manufacturing techniques, without using the traditional manufacturing processes.

India's manufacturing scene has grown by leaps and bounds in recent times. Given the disruption induced by technology (4th Industrial Revolution) and augmented by the pandemic, any move forward to stimulate overall economic activity and creation of new jobs will have to involve design and futuristic manufacturing. PM's Make-in-India needs to be coupled with Design-in-India so people can create new products.

By setting up the Center of Excellence WUD has equipped its students with avenues like never before. The new addition to campus boasts of rapid prototyping tools such as 3D parametric software, 3D scanner, 3D printers, Laser cutter and CNC machine. Under the ERASMUS+ funded DESINNO project the center of excellence aims to provide a common ground for (a) the development of innovative and permanent methods for Research and Design development (b) establishment of cross-sectoral projects for collaboration and co-learning, (c) establishment of Inter-industry projects to facilitate the inclusion of design, (d) development of sustainability aspects of design, (e) development of community- based programs enabling designers, craftsmen and artisans, (f) modernization and internationalization of the university by following state of the art methodologies in design thinking, sustainability, design research, social innovation, ethical issues in design, etc.

The challenge for design education is to move to a more holistic, multi-disciplinary and hands-on approach to create design professionals. Surpassing its own mettle everytime and living up to its motto 'Learning by Doing', WUD has yet again emerged with futuristic and out-of-the-box ideation to provide to its students with hands-on knowledge and practical experience of design nuances. The Centre of Excellence in Rapid Prototyping adds another feather to their cap.

About World University of Design: World University of Design (WUD) is India's first university dedicated to educating students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India - Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana - WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.

Established in 2018, World University of Design is a young university offering a myriad of programmes at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral levels across disciplines like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual arts, Performing Arts & Management. Equipped with the largest portfolio of design courses in India, the university offers a number of cutting edge programs in computers & design, transportation design, animation & game design, UI/UX, film & video, built environment & habitat studies, design management, art education, curatorial practice etc.