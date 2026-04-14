Delhi Will Pay Tribute to ‘Adman of India’ Piyush Pandey

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In a deeply evocative coming together of memory, storytelling and performance, Piyush Rang Mahotsav will be presented on April 17 and 18 at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, as a two-day theatrical tribute to the 71st birth anniversary of the late Padma Bhushan awardee and iconic advertising visionary, Piyush Pandey.

Conceptualised by his sister, noted theatre personality Rama Pandey, and presented by RATNAV, this tribute is an intimate and meaningful homage to a man whose words shaped popular imagination and connected deeply with audiences across generations. Rooted in the power of expression, the initiative brings theatre to the forefront as a medium that mirrors Piyush Pandey's own ability to communicate profound ideas with simplicity, warmth and emotional resonance.

“For me, this is not just an event, but a deeply personal expression of remembrance,” said Rama Pandey. “My brother had the rare gift of saying so much in so little. Through theatre, we hope to carry forward that same ability to touch hearts and connect with people,” she added.

Carrying forward Piyush Pandey's belief in nurturing young voices, students from leading institutions, including his alma mater St. Stephen's College, will be a part of this initiative, bringing fresh energy and participation to the tribute. A specially curated photo installation inspired by his iconic moustache will offer an interactive and personal way for audiences to engage with his memory, while a nostalgic “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye” gesture will add a familiar warmth to the experience.

As part of this tribute, two compelling theatrical productions will be staged over the two evenings.

On April 17, “Darakhte Azaade Hind” unfolds in a village in Uttar Pradesh, cantering on a 200-year-old neem tree that bore silent witness to India's freedom struggle. More than just a tree, it stands as a living ancestor to the Chaudhary family—deeply intertwined with their identity and history. When it faces the threat of being cut down in the name of development, the matriarch, Chaudharain, rises in quiet yet unyielding resistance. Her solitary stand becomes a powerful embodiment of courage and sacrifice. Even in its fall, the tree leaves behind new saplings—symbols of hope, resilience and the enduring spirit of renewal.

On April 18, “Thakur Zalim Singh” presents a stark and introspective narrative set in the desert landscapes of Rajasthan. The play explores the journey of a ruthless ruler driven by greed, power and control, and questions whether redemption is possible for those who have strayed too far. Drawing from philosophical ideas of duty and detachment, it reflects on the conflict between desire and righteousness, ultimately asking whether true transformation lies in conquest or in the courage to let go.

The occasion will also honour Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, with the “Sanskritsheela for Preserving Culture of India” in recognition of his contribution to safeguarding India's cultural heritage. The gathering is expected to be graced by distinguished dignitaries, including ambassadors from Nepal, Mauritius and Guyana.

Sharing his thoughts about the initiative Sachchidanand Joshi said, “Piyush Rang Mahotsav is a beautiful expression of our creative energy, which combines artistic expression and emotional vibrancy beautifully.”

Through this thoughtfully curated tribute, theatre becomes both a medium and a message—echoing the spirit of a storyteller who understood the power of words, and the enduring connections they create.