THE ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO to Premiere at Hungarian State Opera May 2020

The Abduction from the Seraglio will premiere at the Hungarian State Opera May 1, 2020.

A gripping plot - in this case the story of young lovers fighting to escape the seraglio - is in and of itself one of the keys to a successful dramatic work. However, the varied music written by a twenty-something Mozart, with its freshness and a few oriental touches, makes the singspiel The Abduction from the Seraglio completely irresistible.

"My target audience is young people of high school and university age," says Miklós H. Vecsei, himself of Mozartian youthfulness, of his first opera-directing effort. "My mantra is "impact", which I would like to achieve with special 4D technology." Part of the OperaAdventure programme, the production is sure to be fresh and sometimes a bit irreverent toward operatic traditions also thanks to a new Hungarian translation by Dániel Varró.

The cast will feature: András Korosi as "Selim Pasha," Kinga Kriszta, Alinka Kozari and Klara Kolonits as "Konstanze," Bernath Eva, Eszter Zemlenyi, Rita Racz and Zita Szemere as "Blonde," Peter Balczo, Zoltan Megyesi and Gyula Rab as "Belmonte," Istvan Horvath, Janos Szerekovan, and Gergely Biri as "Pedrillo" and Geza Gabor, Kopeczi Sandor and Krisztian Cser as "Osmin."

For tickets and more information about The Abduction from the Seraglio, tap here.





