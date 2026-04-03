THE BEST SCHOOL YEAR EVER Will Come to the Main Street Theater

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The Herdman children from The Best Christmas Pageant ever are back at Main Street Theater in The Best School Year Ever, based on the book, also by Barbara Robinson. The show is recommended for Third Grade and older.

The Best School Year Ever performances are at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002 on Sundays, April 19 & 26, 2026 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm and Saturdays, April 11, May 2 & 9, 2026 at 10:30am & 1:30pm.

About the Play

The play is by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, based on the book The Best School Year Ever by Barbara Robinson, and directed by Robin Robinson.

When anything goes wrong at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, a Herdman probably did it! So when the teacher assigns a project that forces the students to think of compliments for their classmates – including the Herdmans – we learn a valuable lesson of not judging a book – or a Herdman! – by their cover! Buckle up for a wild ride involving a missing gerbil, a crazy cat, and more that will have audiences of all ages laughing! Recommended for 3rd Grade and older.