Regian Entertainment Launches A Producer Cohort And A Live Monthly Masterclass

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Regian Entertainment will help usher in the next generation of producers with the launch of its Producing Cohort: Principles of Producing and Live Virtual Monthly Masterclass: Deep Dive Sessions on Producing Skills.

With Tony Award-winning co-producing credits as part of his extensive resume, Regian launched Regian Entertainment, a boutique firm focused on the many layers of theatrical business from producing, general management, consulting, event management to investor relations with more to come. For more information, visit regianentertainment.com.

“As the landscape for Broadway and live entertainment becomes more challenging and more expensive to get to the stage, access to real producing knowledge has never been more critical. Throughout my journey in this career, I have seen the same questions go unanswered again and again, and I knew there had to be a better way,” said Regian. “Regian Entertainment's Producer Resources—including the Producing Cohort and masterclasses—was built as an active, ongoing space where producers, investors, and emerging professionals can engage with the realities of the industry in real time, share insight, challenge ideas, and build smarter pathways forward together. Our goal is to answer the questions that matter and foster a community where growth, collaboration, and innovation thrive.”

RESOURCES OFFERED:

PRODUCING COHORT: Principles of Producing

A 6-week collaborative community open to emerging producers who are serious about learning the business of theatre. Limited to 20 participants.

A discussion-based learning format with like-minded people who will workshop ideas together, hear from guest speakers actively working in the industry, and dive into real budgets and case studies from Broadway shows.

It's the behind-the-scenes access to how theatre actually gets made — the stuff no one teaches you.

What's Included:

Six 2-hour live sessions

Guest speakers: general managers, directors, investors, working co-producers

Real budgets, offering documents, and case studies from Broadway shows

Templates and frameworks (budget template, pitch deck, evaluation tools)

Private cohort community for ongoing discussion

Recordings of all sessions

Weekly assignments and project workshopping

Build lasting connections with other emerging producers

Details:

6 weeks, Mondays 6:00-8:00pm ET

2-hour live session via Zoom

Limited to 20 participants

Next Cohort: April 20, 2026

Investment:

$495 early access (first 10 enrollments only)

$595 regular price

How to Apply:

The Producing Cohort is limited to 20 participants. RE is looking for emerging producers who are serious about learning, building relationships, and contributing to the community.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. RE will get back to applicants within 2-3 business days.

Early access pricing ($495) is available for the first 10 enrollments. After that, the investment is $595.

LIVE MONTHLY MASTERCLASS: Deep Dive Sessions On Specific Producing Skills

Open to everyone. Each 2-hour masterclass covers one topic in depth with real examples from Broadway productions. Participants will leave with templates, frameworks, and actionable next steps.

What's Included:

2-hour live session

Downloadable templates and resources

Real examples and case studies

Q&A time with Hunter Regian

Recording of the session

PDF workbook with key takeaways

Details:

Saturdays, 11:00am-1:00pm ET

2-hour live session via Zoom

Limited to 35 participants

Upcoming:

May 2: “3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Producing”

Investment: $95 per live masterclass

For more information on additional services please visit regianentertainment.com/services .

To learn more about upcoming courses and additional offerings at Regian Entertainment please join the newsletter regianentertainment.com/newsletter.