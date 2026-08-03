COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES to Open at Mildred's Umbrella

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Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; In Essence a Queer and Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were in Middle School and You Read About Shackleton and How He Explored the Antarctic? Imagine the Antarctic as a Pussy and It's Sort of Like That will be presented at Spring Street Studios September 3–19, 2026.

Performances will take place in Studio 233 (the Black Box upstairs) at Spring Street Studios, located at 1824 Spring Street.

Silverman's acclaimed comedy follows five women, all named Betty, as they navigate identity, desire, anger, and self-discovery in a bold, witty, and theatrical exploration of gender, sexuality, and connection.

Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

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