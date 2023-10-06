Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present one of Shakespeare's greatest comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream, on 3 and 4 November. Celebrated actress, screenwriter, and director Sylvia Chang will showcase her remarkable talent by portraying all 14 characters. This special adaptation by Taiwanese writer Chiao Yuan-pu incorporates Mendelssohn's incidental music into the play, with the HK Phil performing live under the baton of the HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, alongside sopranos Vivian Yau and Dani Zhang Jingdan, and the ladies of the HK Phil Chorus to accompany Chang’s narration.

With its unique blends of comedy, pathos, spectacle and enchanting characters, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of the most beloved plays written by Shakespeare. The plot revolves around the wedding of Duke Theseus and his betrothed Hippolyta at their court in Athens, along with two more pairs of lovers: Hermia and Lysander, as well as Demetrius and Helena, each facing their own romantic obstacles. However, the intervention of the fairies causes a love confusion and comedic chaos among the lovers. Eventually, all romantic pairs find their way to a joyful and satisfying conclusion.

German composer Mendelssohn constantly re-enacted this play with his sister during their childhood. His love for Shakespeare’s works motivated him to craft a score for the play. The Overture, which he composed at the age of 17, was hailed as “one of the most perfect pieces of music ever written” after its first performance. Years later, he was commissioned to compose incidental music for the play, particularly featuring the world-famous and regal Wedding March.

Sylvia Chang's multifaceted career as an actress, screenwriter, director, and producer has garnered her extensive acclaim and numerous awards. Chang has appeared in over a hundred films since 1970s. Her talent has been recognised with esteemed honours, including the Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Asian Film Awards 2018 and the Malaysia International Film Festival 2023. In recent years, Chang has expanded her artistic horizons to explore theatrical productions, taking on dual roles as a playwright and a lead actress. She performed Chiao Yuan-pu’s adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream alongside the Taiwan Philharmonic in 2015, and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in 2023.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Sylvia Chang” will be held on 3 & 4 November (Fri & Sat) at 8:00PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$780, $620, $480 and $300 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.