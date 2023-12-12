Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage

The performances are on 22-23 December, 2023.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic Photo 1 Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Photo 2 Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success

Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage

Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas this month as a film screening with live music.

“This is Halloween! This is Halloween! Pumpkins scream in the dead of night.” Boys and girls, beware! But wait – isn’t this Christmas? Pumpkin King Jack Skellington is trying to take over our beloved holiday by kidnapping Santa Claus. Who will save Christmas? Come experience Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic on the big screen in its full glory, with Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman’s music score performed live with the film by your home orchestra.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission.

The performances are on 22-23 December, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Hong Kong

1
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Photo
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, recently concluded its successful tours in the Greater Bay Area. Learn more about the past shows here!

2
Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic Photo
Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic

Let’s celebrate the holiday season with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)! From Christmas to New Year, the HK Phil will present a line up led by conductors Nicholas Buc, Paolo Bortolameolli and Benjamin Northey.

3
HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Photo
HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) concluded its highly successful Swire Symphony Under The Stars, an annual free outdoor mega-concert, attracting over 12,000 attendees at the Central Harbourfront on 18 November.

4
Review: LAUGH VACATION at The Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy For Performing Arts Photo
Review: LAUGH VACATION at The Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy For Performing Arts

What did our critic think of LAUGH VACATION at The Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy For Performing Arts?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Hong Kong SHOWS

Recommended For You