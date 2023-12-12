Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage

Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas this month as a film screening with live music.

“This is Halloween! This is Halloween! Pumpkins scream in the dead of night.” Boys and girls, beware! But wait – isn’t this Christmas? Pumpkin King Jack Skellington is trying to take over our beloved holiday by kidnapping Santa Claus. Who will save Christmas? Come experience Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic on the big screen in its full glory, with Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman’s music score performed live with the film by your home orchestra.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission.

The performances are on 22-23 December, 2023.