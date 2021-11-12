Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Philharmonic Announces Disney Programme For December

pixeltracker

On 3 & 4 Dec the HK Phil, led by guest conductor Chiu Tsang-hei , will present a dazzling programme of popular Disney songs

Nov. 12, 2021  
Hong Kong Philharmonic Announces Disney Programme For December

Christmas is just around the corner! This year, HK Phil will be working with Hong Kong Disneyland in an enchanting orchestral performance staged in front of the majestic Castle of Magical Dreams.

On 3 & 4 Dec the HK Phil, led by guest conductor Chiu Tsang-hei , will present a dazzling programme of popular Disney songs, such as "A Whole New World" and "Frozen Heart" , alongside Christmas classics like "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells" . Mickey Mouse, in his special Sorcerer costume, will be joined by his best friends, who will appear in their brand-new holiday costumes to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!

Club Bravo members are entitled to an exclusive 15% discount on 1-Day Tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland during the performance period - take this chance to join Club Bravo now and enjoy more exclusive privileges in the future!

Learn more at https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/magical-nighttime-symphony/.


Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie
Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie
Anastasia Custom Music Box
Anastasia Custom Music Box

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE BARTERED BRIDE Will Be Performed at the National Theatre in Prague Next Month
  • Jaroslav Šimíček Quartet Will Perform at AghaRTA Jazz Centre Next Month
  • JENUFA Will Be Performed at The National Theatre in Prague
  • RIGOLETTO Will Be Performed at Prague State Opera This Week