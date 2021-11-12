Hong Kong Philharmonic Announces Disney Programme For December

Christmas is just around the corner! This year, HK Phil will be working with Hong Kong Disneyland in an enchanting orchestral performance staged in front of the majestic Castle of Magical Dreams.

On 3 & 4 Dec the HK Phil, led by guest conductor Chiu Tsang-hei , will present a dazzling programme of popular Disney songs, such as "A Whole New World" and "Frozen Heart" , alongside Christmas classics like "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells" . Mickey Mouse , in his special Sorcerer costume, will be joined by his best friends, who will appear in their brand-new holiday costumes to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!

Learn more at https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/magical-nighttime-symphony/.