Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month
Performances are 4-5 November.
Still waters run deep. Gabriel FaurÃ© was a quiet man, and there's no anger or fury in his haunting Requiem - just some of the loveliest choral music ever written. But it can't conceal a world of heartfelt emotion. It'll make a perfect contrast to Berlioz's colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture, and Chen Qigang's modern masterpiece: a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.
The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission.
Programme
BERLIOZ Roman Carnival Overture *
CHEN Qigang Un Temps Disparu
FAURÃ‰ Requiem
Related Stories View More Hong Kong Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Musicus Fest Celebrates A Dynamic Decade With Eleven Concerts Throughout Hong Kong
October 19, 2022
Musicus Society announces the tenth anniversary season of Musicus Fest, which features eleven concerts over four weekends from 5 to 26 November 2022, throughout the city of Hong Kong. A meeting point for artists from across the world, Musicus Fest brings musicians from Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, Canada, France, and Poland together for an international celebration of cross-cultural musicianship.
HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza is Set For Next Month
October 12, 2022
Swire Symphony Under The Stars, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) free annual outdoor mega-concert will take place on 12 November 2022 (Sat) at the Central Harbourfront.
ROMEO & JULIET Comes to Hong Kong Phil This Month
October 10, 2022
The HK Phil and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman celebrate the 425thÂ anniversary of Shakespeareâ€™sÂ Romeo and JulietÂ with the three most popular musical settings of this timeless story! Tchaikovsky was deeply inspired by Shakespeare, and the love theme from hisÂ Romeo and JulietÂ symphonic poem has become one of his most memorable melodies.
Chinese Arts Now Announces Rebrand
September 29, 2022
Chinese Arts Now (CAN) has unveiled an exciting new name and bold new visual identity:Â Kakilang (è‡ªå·±äºº)- 'one of us' in the Hokkien dialect, evoking kinship and affinity - widely used amongst East and Southeast Asian diasporic groups, is the company's new name.Â
HK Phil Presents A Diverse Range Of Programmes, Fusing Ballet, Photography, and Choral Work
September 23, 2022
In the coming October and November, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) performs you a wide range of programmes fusing ballet, photography and choral elements with orchestral music.
October 19, 2022
Musicus Society announces the tenth anniversary season of Musicus Fest, which features eleven concerts over four weekends from 5 to 26 November 2022, throughout the city of Hong Kong. A meeting point for artists from across the world, Musicus Fest brings musicians from Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, Canada, France, and Poland together for an international celebration of cross-cultural musicianship.
HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza is Set For Next Month
October 12, 2022
Swire Symphony Under The Stars, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) free annual outdoor mega-concert will take place on 12 November 2022 (Sat) at the Central Harbourfront.
ROMEO & JULIET Comes to Hong Kong Phil This Month
October 10, 2022
The HK Phil and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman celebrate the 425thÂ anniversary of Shakespeareâ€™sÂ Romeo and JulietÂ with the three most popular musical settings of this timeless story! Tchaikovsky was deeply inspired by Shakespeare, and the love theme from hisÂ Romeo and JulietÂ symphonic poem has become one of his most memorable melodies.
Chinese Arts Now Announces Rebrand
September 29, 2022
Chinese Arts Now (CAN) has unveiled an exciting new name and bold new visual identity:Â Kakilang (è‡ªå·±äºº)- 'one of us' in the Hokkien dialect, evoking kinship and affinity - widely used amongst East and Southeast Asian diasporic groups, is the company's new name.Â
HK Phil Presents A Diverse Range Of Programmes, Fusing Ballet, Photography, and Choral Work
September 23, 2022
In the coming October and November, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) performs you a wide range of programmes fusing ballet, photography and choral elements with orchestral music.