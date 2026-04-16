HK Phil Will Perform East-Meets-West Concert with Kahchun Wong & Angela Chan

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The Jockey Club TUTTI Programme will mark its second year. As part of the Programme, the Jockey Club Masters Series concert will be held on 8 and 9 May 2026. Conducted by world-renowned Singaporean maestro Kahchun Wong and featuring acclaimed Hong Kong violinist Angela Chan, this concert is a celebration of cultural collaboration, blending the Western symphonic tradition with the vibrant sounds of Chinese instruments.

The concert opens with Wagner's Tannhäuser Overture, followed by Mendelssohn's beloved Violin Concerto, performed by Angela Chan, first prize winner of the 2024 Hannover Joseph Joachim Violin Competition. Praised for her sensitivity and remarkable tone, Chan has established herself as a compelling soloist and chamber musician. At the Joseph Joachim Competition, she also received the award for the Best Interpretation of the Commissioned Work. She previously won first prize and the Best Interpretation of Concerto Prize at the 2017 Louis Spohr Violin Competition.

In the second half of the programme, Kahchun Wong brings his own orchestration of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition to Hong Kong. Wong, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of The Hallé and Chief Conductor of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, premiered this spectacular version at Klassik Open Air in Nuremberg in 2022. Along with the HK Phil, guest Chinese instrument soloists from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra – Benjamin Boo (percussion), Lee Jun Cheng (dizi), Ma Huan (yangqin), Tan Manman (huqin) and Wang Siyuan (pipa) – will perform Wong's unique arrangement.

Wong weaves Eastern and Western musical traditions in his orchestration, inviting audiences to discover the distinctive colours of Chinese instruments within Mussorgsky's familiar and much-loved melodies. Conceived as a concerto grosso for various Chinese instruments and symphony orchestra, the work reimagines iconic movements such as “The Old Castle” and “The Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks” through a richly Eastern sound world.

The Jockey Club TUTTI Programme is a three-year flagship education initiative of the HK Phil, exclusively sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. The programme offers a diverse range of music education activities, providing local young talents and students with the unique opportunity to learn from leading industry professionals and renowned international musicians. Through interactive events and concerts led by world-class maestros, the initiative aims to broaden access to classical music while inspiring and nurturing the next generation of Hong Kong's musical excellence.

In addition to the Jockey Club Masters Series concert, a series of education programmes and outreach activities will be held, including an interactive workshop (25 April), an open rehearsal (7 May), “Share the Stage with Maestro Kahchun Wong – Public Working Session & Conducting Masterclass” as well as an “Artist Talk by Maestro Kahchun Wong” (both on 10 May). All events are free of charge.