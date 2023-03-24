Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHEN

Performances are 31 March - 1 April.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Bruckner imagined a story of knights, forests and distant castles, but he preferred to let the music speak for itself, and in the hands of guest conductor Christoph Eschenbach it will do precisely that. Opening the concert, superstar violinist Ray Chen plays Mendelssohn's gloriously tuneful Violin Concerto: you'll believe a violin can sing.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

Please note latecomers will miss the whole concerto, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.

For standard tickets, the general public can enjoy up to 15% off, while Club Bravo members are entitled up to an exclusive 30% off for ticket purchases.

Programme

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

BRUCKNER Symphony no. 4




