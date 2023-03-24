HK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHEN

Bruckner imagined a story of knights, forests and distant castles, but he preferred to let the music speak for itself, and in the hands of guest conductor Christoph Eschenbach it will do precisely that. Opening the concert, superstar violinist Ray Chen plays Mendelssohn's gloriously tuneful Violin Concerto: you'll believe a violin can sing.

Performances are 31 March - 1 April.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

Programme

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

BRUCKNER Symphony no. 4