HK Phil Announces Second Commission From The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that Simon Yip Sai-man has been awarded a commission for a new composition for the second edition of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme (Composers Scheme). This new piece will receive its world premiere by the HK Phil at the "Jaap | Shostakovich 5" concerts in the 2022/23 Season.

Simon Yip Sai-man (b. 1985) graduated from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts with a major in composition. His work The Lifestyle of a Nouveau Riche was rehearsed and performed by the HK Phil under the baton of Fayçal Karoui at the public working sessions and the showcase on 4 June 2022 at Kwai Tsing Theatre. Yip demonstrated creative compositional techniques in composing this humorous tongue-in-cheek work. The piece reached a subtle balance between Western classical music and jazz elements with unique sound effects.

The HK Phil is committed to nurturing Hong Kong compositional talents and promoting the works of Chinese composers through commissions and performances overseas. Sponsored by The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong and organised by the HK Phil, the Composers Scheme has provided a platform for local emerging composers to broaden their orchestral writing experience since its launch in 2018. The selected composers receive guidance and feedback from HK Phil's principals and musicians, a designated composer mentor as well as a guest conductor. The recently completed second cohort saw esteemed British composer Charlotte Bray and French conductor Fayçal Karoui working with six talented Hong Kong composers: Carmen Ho Ka-man, Kam Shing-hei, Tsang Lok-yan, Adrian Wong Chi-chun, Simon Yip Sai-man and Bonnie Yung Sin-kan. Each year, one composer is awarded a commission following the showcase. The Composers Scheme Showcase can be viewed at youtu.be/rYCEBUBgAmQ.

The new work by Yip will receive its world premiere at "Jaap | Shostakovich 5" on 9 & 10 December 2022. Conducted by HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden, the programme also boasts Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony and Prokofiev's First Violin Concerto. Tickets are now available at URBTIX. Please visit the HK Phil website for more details.

Apart from promoting new work by local compositional talents through The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme, the HK Phil will perform two more co-commissioned works in the 2022/23 Season: Tan Dun's Trombone Concerto Three Muses in Video Game, which will be premiered in Asia at the "National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner" (16 & 17 September 2022); and John Borstlap's Violin Concerto no. 2, Dreamscape Voyage, which will be world premiered at "Swire Maestro Series: Jaap | Mahler 1" (18 & 19 November 2022).